ADVERTISEMENT
10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

Miriam Mwende

These series not only provide gripping narratives but also feature strong, complex characters navigating the challenging waters of politics and power.

Keri Russell in a scene from Netflix series 'The Diplomat' [Image Credit: Netflix]

Fans of 'The Diplomat' have enjoyed the series for its compelling blend of political intrigue and personal drama.

The show's strength lies in its ability to humanise the complex world of diplomacy, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and ethical dilemmas faced by diplomats.

Poster of Netflix series 'The Diplomat'
Whether you're interested in the intricacies of political machinations, personal dramas against a political backdrop, or stories of resilience and determination, these shows offer a rich tapestry of storytelling that's bound to captivate.

Lead actors: Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Sidse Babett Knudsen

Poster for Netflix series 'Borgen - Power & Glory'
Poster for Netflix series 'Borgen - Power & Glory'

Storyline: As the fourth season of the original 'Borgen', this Danish political drama series follows Birgitte Nyborg, who unexpectedly becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark. It delves into the personal and political challenges she faces in her quest to maintain power and integrity.

Lead actors: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery

Poster for Netflix series 'Anatomy of a Scandal'
Poster for Netflix series 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

DETAILS: Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' on Netflix

Storyline: This series delves into a scandalous affair that intertwines personal and political realms, leading to a high-stakes legal battle that explores themes of privilege, power, and the impact of public perception on personal lives.

Unfortunately, there's no news on whether the show will have a second season.

Lead actor: Gabriel Basso

Storyline: 'The Night Agent' follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrust into a conspiracy involving a mole at the highest government levels. To protect the nation and a former tech CEO, he embarks on a quest to find the traitor. A second season of the show is lined up.

Lead actor: Sandra Oh

Netflix poster for 'The Chair'
Netflix poster for 'The Chair'

Storyline: The series focuses on Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, played by Sandra Oh, as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at a prestigious university, dealing with the demands and politics of academia. Though not completely about politics, it has the dramatic thrill of an office drama.

It was never announced for a second season.

READ: 'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher' among highest-grossing Netflix soundtracks

Lead actor: Ben Platt

Poster for the Netflix series 'The Politician'
Poster for the Netflix series 'The Politician'

Storyline: Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first, he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

The series aired two seasons before Netflix went quiet about it.

Lead actor: Kiefer Sutherland (Note: While not led by a female protagonist, it's a significant political drama)

Poster for Netflix series 'Designated Survivor'
Poster for Netflix series 'Designated Survivor'

Storyline: After a catastrophic attack during the State of the Union kills everyone above him in the line of succession, Tom Kirkman, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, suddenly becomes President, facing a massive political and personal challenge.

Lead actor: Charlie Cox

Poster for Netflix series 'Treason'
Poster for Netflix series 'Treason'

Storyline: 'Treason' is a British spy thriller miniseries on Netflix that follows Adam Lawrence, MI6's deputy chief, as he navigates through complex espionage after being compromised by his past with a Russian spy. It delves into themes of loyalty, deception, and the personal costs of a life in intelligence.

There has not been a confirmation for a second season though it was released as a limited series.

READ: Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Lead actors: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes

Poster for 'Bodyguard' on Netflix
Poster for 'Bodyguard' on Netflix

Storyline: The series follows David Budd, a war veteran turned Specialist Protection Officer, who is assigned to protect the ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague, navigating a complex web of political, personal, and national threats.

Lead actors: Parker Sawyers, Tess Haubrich

Poster for Netflix series 'Pine Gap'
Poster for Netflix series 'Pine Gap'

Storyline: Set within the secretive joint defense facility 'Pine Gap' in Australia, this series explores the lives of analysts working in intelligence, highlighting the tensions and alliances formed between the American and Australian governments.

READ: Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

Lead actor: Anna Torv

Poster for 'Secret City'
Poster for 'Secret City'

Storyline: Harriet Dunkley, a senior political journalist, uncovers a conspiracy that threatens her career, her life, and the freedom of all Australians, leading her to confront the dark underbelly of Canberra's political landscape.

