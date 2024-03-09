10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

The show's strength lies in its ability to humanise the complex world of diplomacy, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and ethical dilemmas faced by diplomats.

Which other Netflix series are like 'The Diplomat'?

Whether you're interested in the intricacies of political machinations, personal dramas against a political backdrop, or stories of resilience and determination, these shows offer a rich tapestry of storytelling that's bound to captivate.

1. Danish series 'Borgen - Power & Glory' (2022)

Lead actors: Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Sidse Babett Knudsen

Storyline: As the fourth season of the original 'Borgen', this Danish political drama series follows Birgitte Nyborg, who unexpectedly becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark. It delves into the personal and political challenges she faces in her quest to maintain power and integrity.

2. Political drama 'Anatomy Of A Scandal' (2022)

Lead actors: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery

Storyline: This series delves into a scandalous affair that intertwines personal and political realms, leading to a high-stakes legal battle that explores themes of privilege, power, and the impact of public perception on personal lives.

Unfortunately, there's no news on whether the show will have a second season.

3. The Night Agent released in 2023

Lead actor: Gabriel Basso

Storyline: 'The Night Agent' follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrust into a conspiracy involving a mole at the highest government levels. To protect the nation and a former tech CEO, he embarks on a quest to find the traitor. A second season of the show is lined up.

4. The Chair which premiered in 2021

Lead actor: Sandra Oh

Storyline: The series focuses on Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, played by Sandra Oh, as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at a prestigious university, dealing with the demands and politics of academia. Though not completely about politics, it has the dramatic thrill of an office drama.

It was never announced for a second season.

5. How a president is made on 'The Politician' (2019-2020)

Lead actor: Ben Platt

Storyline: Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first, he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

The series aired two seasons before Netflix went quiet about it.

6. Keifer Sutherland on 'Designated Survivor' (2016-2018)

Lead actor: Kiefer Sutherland (Note: While not led by a female protagonist, it's a significant political drama)

Storyline: After a catastrophic attack during the State of the Union kills everyone above him in the line of succession, Tom Kirkman, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, suddenly becomes President, facing a massive political and personal challenge.

7. British series 'Treason' which aired in 2022

Lead actor: Charlie Cox

Storyline: 'Treason' is a British spy thriller miniseries on Netflix that follows Adam Lawrence, MI6's deputy chief, as he navigates through complex espionage after being compromised by his past with a Russian spy. It delves into themes of loyalty, deception, and the personal costs of a life in intelligence.

There has not been a confirmation for a second season though it was released as a limited series.

8. 'Bodyguard' released on Netflix in 2018

Lead actors: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes

Storyline: The series follows David Budd, a war veteran turned Specialist Protection Officer, who is assigned to protect the ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague, navigating a complex web of political, personal, and national threats.

9. Australian TV series 'Pine Gap' (2018)

Lead actors: Parker Sawyers, Tess Haubrich

Storyline: Set within the secretive joint defense facility 'Pine Gap' in Australia, this series explores the lives of analysts working in intelligence, highlighting the tensions and alliances formed between the American and Australian governments.

10. 'Secret City' (2016-2019)

Lead actor: Anna Torv

