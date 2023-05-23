Nation Media Group poaches former Jumia VP

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced the appointment of Kenneth Oyolla as the Chief Commercial Officer, effective from May 22, 2023.
In a statement on Tuesday, May 23, NMG said that Oyolla will report directly to the Group CEO, Stephen Gitama.
As Chief Commercial Officer, Oyolla will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial growth strategies aimed at achieving annual revenue targets across all platforms for NMG.
His role will also involve creating diverse solutions that cater to the ever-changing needs of customers, as well as driving the growth of audiences to optimize monetization.
Oyolla joins NMG from Jumia Limited, where he held the position of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
With an impressive industry background, he brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
Prior to his tenure at Jumia, Oyolla held senior leadership positions in Commercial and Management at organizations such as Industrial Promotion Services (IPS), Multichoice, Nokia, Microsoft, and Unilever.
His expertise spans various domains, including commercial operations, business strategy, relationship building with key stakeholders, brand and marketing management, product marketing, business development, and e-commerce.
Oyolla holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nairobi, and he is currently pursuing an Executive MBA at the London Business School.
The appointment of Oyolla has been met with enthusiasm, with CEO Stephen Gitama expressing confidence in his abilities and welcomed him to the organization.
Gitama extended his congratulations on the appointment, urging staff to support Oyolla in his new role to ensure his success.
Oyolla is expected to contribute significantly to NMG's strategies for revenue generation, audience expansion, and meeting the evolving needs of customers.
