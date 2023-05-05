Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who was the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of media freedom in the social and political transformation of society.

"I have encouraged the media fraternity to follow professional ethics by avoiding adversarial journalism that usually leads to the undermining of their freedoms.

"I recognize and deeply appreciate that journalists are professionals who put their country and community above themselves, often risking their lives to bring us stories that they hope will spur change in different sectors of our society," said Wetangula.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Among those who took home, awards include :

Standard Groups Moses Wakhisi who won the best Sports Reporting, TV, Elijah Kanyi of Africa Uncensored who bagged the best Investigative Story for Digital among others.

Below is the full list of winners;