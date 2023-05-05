The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

Amos Robi

Journalists from different media houses were on Thursday, May 4 feted during the 2023 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.

Legendary Radio Presenter Fred Obachi Machoka feted at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards
Legendary Radio Presenter Fred Obachi Machoka feted at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards

The event which was held at the Safari Park Hotel saw journalists from print, TV and radio honoured for the different works they have done.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who was the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of media freedom in the social and political transformation of society.

"I have encouraged the media fraternity to follow professional ethics by avoiding adversarial journalism that usually leads to the undermining of their freedoms.

"I recognize and deeply appreciate that journalists are professionals who put their country and community above themselves, often risking their lives to bring us stories that they hope will spur change in different sectors of our society," said Wetangula.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards 2023
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards 2023

Among those who took home, awards include :

Standard Groups Moses Wakhisi who won the best Sports Reporting, TV, Elijah Kanyi of Africa Uncensored who bagged the best Investigative Story for Digital among others.

Below is the full list of winners;

  1. Best Investigative story Digital - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
  2. Best Investigative Story Print - Patrick Alushula - Standard Media Group
  3. Best Investigative Story Radio - Henix Obuchunju - Pamoja FM
  4. Best Investigative Story TV - Ibrahim Karanja - Nation Media
  5. Best News Website - Winnie Wachira - Kenya News Agency
  6. Best Radio Production Award - Lourdes Walusala - KBC
  7. Digital Economy and Business Reporting Digital - Mery Tyra Murengu - Mediamax
  8. Digital Economy and Business Reporting Print - Graham Kajilwa - Standard Group
  9. Digital Economy and Business Reporting Radio - Kenneth Wekesa - KBC Pwani FM
  10. Digital Economy and Business Reporting TV - Pheona Kenga Look Up TV
  11. Environment and Climate Change Reporting Digital - Cynthia Gichiri - Africa Uncensored
  12. Environment and Climate Change Reporting Print - Josphat Thiong'o - Standard Group
  13. Environment and Climate Change Reporting Radio - Caren Sisya - North Rift Radio
  14. Environment and Climate Change Reporting TV - Daniel Kaburu - Mediamax
  15. ICT & Innovation Reporting Digital - Maryanne Nyambura - Royal Media Services
  16. ICT & Innovation Reporting Print - Steve Ondieki - Radio Africa
  17. ICT & Innovation Reporting Radio - Josephat Kioko - VOA
  18. ICT & Innovation Reporting TV - Cleophas Oluoch - Royal Media Services
  19. Agriculture and Food Safety Digital - Thomas Bwire - National Public Radio
  20. Agriculture and Food Safety Print - James Kahongeh - Nation Media Group
  21. Agriculture and Food Safety Radio - Mathew Fayo - Sifa FM
  22. Agriculture and Food Safety TV - Lauren Edukon - Chams Media
  23. Camera Person of the Year - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
  24. Cartoonist of the Year - Igah Muigai - Nation Media Group
  25. Development and Public Affairs Reporting Digital - Wanjohi Kabukuru - Associated Press
  26. Development and Public Affairs Reporting Print - Elvis Ondieki - Nation Media Group
  27. Development and Public Affairs Reporting Radio - Caren Sisya - North Rift Radio
  28. Development and Public Affairs Reporting TV - Fredrick Muitiriri - TV47
  29. Gender Reporting Digital - Lenah Bosibori - Talk Africa
  30. Gender Reporting Print - Angela Oketch - Nation Media Group
  31. Gender Reporting Radio - Lourdes Walusala - KBC
  32. Gender Reporting TV - Namukabo Werungah - BBC
  33. Podcast of the Year Digital - Cynthia Gichiri - Africa Uncensored
  34. Podcast of the Year Radio - Ruth Keah - Radio Rahma
  35. Health Reporting Digital - Caroylne Kiambo - BBC
  36. Health Reporting Print - Lionel Lidigu - Nation Media Group
  37. Health Reporting Radio - Hamisi Kombe - Lulu FM
  38. Health Reporting TV - Agutu Rosa - Standard Group
  39. Photo Journalist of the Year - Thomas Mukoya - Thomson Reuters
  40. Sports Reporting Digital - Ochieng' Stephen
  41. Sports Reporting Print - Lily's Njeru - Nation Media Group
  42. Sports Reporting Radio - Ali Kauleni - Standard Group
  43. Sports Reporting TV - Moses Wakhisi - Standard Media Group
  44. Prime Time Bulleting - Angaff Radio
  45. Lifetime Achievement Award - Fred Obachi Machoka - Radio
  46. Lifetime Achievement Award - Catherine Gicheru - Print
  47. Lifetime Achievement Award - Larry Ngala - Print
  48. Lifetime Achievement Award - Pamella Sittoni - Print
  49. Lifetime Achievement Award - Ngulamu Mwaviro - Broadcast
  50. Lifetime Achievement Award - Khadija Ali - Broadcast
  51. Lifetime Achievement Award - Vitalis Musebe - Print/Broadcast
  52. Lifetime Achievement Award - Jemimah Mungai - Broadcast
  53. Most Promising Young Journalist Award - Sammy Shiyonga - Western Nyota TV
  54. Journalists of the Year - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
  55. Namukabo Werungah - BBC

