Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

The event which was held at the Safari Park Hotel saw journalists from print, TV and radio honoured for the different works they have done.
Journalists from different media houses were on Thursday, May 4 feted during the 2023 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who was the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of media freedom in the social and political transformation of society.
"I have encouraged the media fraternity to follow professional ethics by avoiding adversarial journalism that usually leads to the undermining of their freedoms.
"I recognize and deeply appreciate that journalists are professionals who put their country and community above themselves, often risking their lives to bring us stories that they hope will spur change in different sectors of our society," said Wetangula.
Among those who took home, awards include :
Standard Groups Moses Wakhisi who won the best Sports Reporting, TV, Elijah Kanyi of Africa Uncensored who bagged the best Investigative Story for Digital among others.
Below is the full list of winners;
- Best Investigative story Digital - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
- Best Investigative Story Print - Patrick Alushula - Standard Media Group
- Best Investigative Story Radio - Henix Obuchunju - Pamoja FM
- Best Investigative Story TV - Ibrahim Karanja - Nation Media
- Best News Website - Winnie Wachira - Kenya News Agency
- Best Radio Production Award - Lourdes Walusala - KBC
- Digital Economy and Business Reporting Digital - Mery Tyra Murengu - Mediamax
- Digital Economy and Business Reporting Print - Graham Kajilwa - Standard Group
- Digital Economy and Business Reporting Radio - Kenneth Wekesa - KBC Pwani FM
- Digital Economy and Business Reporting TV - Pheona Kenga Look Up TV
- Environment and Climate Change Reporting Digital - Cynthia Gichiri - Africa Uncensored
- Environment and Climate Change Reporting Print - Josphat Thiong'o - Standard Group
- Environment and Climate Change Reporting Radio - Caren Sisya - North Rift Radio
- Environment and Climate Change Reporting TV - Daniel Kaburu - Mediamax
- ICT & Innovation Reporting Digital - Maryanne Nyambura - Royal Media Services
- ICT & Innovation Reporting Print - Steve Ondieki - Radio Africa
- ICT & Innovation Reporting Radio - Josephat Kioko - VOA
- ICT & Innovation Reporting TV - Cleophas Oluoch - Royal Media Services
- Agriculture and Food Safety Digital - Thomas Bwire - National Public Radio
- Agriculture and Food Safety Print - James Kahongeh - Nation Media Group
- Agriculture and Food Safety Radio - Mathew Fayo - Sifa FM
- Agriculture and Food Safety TV - Lauren Edukon - Chams Media
- Camera Person of the Year - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
- Cartoonist of the Year - Igah Muigai - Nation Media Group
- Development and Public Affairs Reporting Digital - Wanjohi Kabukuru - Associated Press
- Development and Public Affairs Reporting Print - Elvis Ondieki - Nation Media Group
- Development and Public Affairs Reporting Radio - Caren Sisya - North Rift Radio
- Development and Public Affairs Reporting TV - Fredrick Muitiriri - TV47
- Gender Reporting Digital - Lenah Bosibori - Talk Africa
- Gender Reporting Print - Angela Oketch - Nation Media Group
- Gender Reporting Radio - Lourdes Walusala - KBC
- Gender Reporting TV - Namukabo Werungah - BBC
- Podcast of the Year Digital - Cynthia Gichiri - Africa Uncensored
- Podcast of the Year Radio - Ruth Keah - Radio Rahma
- Health Reporting Digital - Caroylne Kiambo - BBC
- Health Reporting Print - Lionel Lidigu - Nation Media Group
- Health Reporting Radio - Hamisi Kombe - Lulu FM
- Health Reporting TV - Agutu Rosa - Standard Group
- Photo Journalist of the Year - Thomas Mukoya - Thomson Reuters
- Sports Reporting Digital - Ochieng' Stephen
- Sports Reporting Print - Lily's Njeru - Nation Media Group
- Sports Reporting Radio - Ali Kauleni - Standard Group
- Sports Reporting TV - Moses Wakhisi - Standard Media Group
- Prime Time Bulleting - Angaff Radio
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Fred Obachi Machoka - Radio
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Catherine Gicheru - Print
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Larry Ngala - Print
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Pamella Sittoni - Print
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Ngulamu Mwaviro - Broadcast
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Khadija Ali - Broadcast
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Vitalis Musebe - Print/Broadcast
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Jemimah Mungai - Broadcast
- Most Promising Young Journalist Award - Sammy Shiyonga - Western Nyota TV
- Journalists of the Year - Elijah Kanyi - Africa Uncensored
- Namukabo Werungah - BBC
