
NTV's James Smart, Oliver Mathenge promoted in raft of newsroom changes

Denis Mwangi

NMG boss Joe Ageyo has promoted NTV news anchor James Smart and Multimedia Editor Oliver Mathenge.

A collage of James Smart and Oliver Mathenge

In an announcement on Wednesday, April 5, James Smart and Oliver Mathenge were appointed managing editors at Nation Media Group.

Smart, a news anchor and host of the NTV show With All Due Respect (#WADR), will be in charge of Newsroom Production at NMG.

He played a vital role in the growth of NMG podcasts, will now be responsible for ensuring content is produced in line with deadlines.

"Bio update; humbled to take up a new role Nation Africa Managing Editor- Newsroom Production, our journey of making journalism that has a heart, a backbone and relevant for our times gathers pace," Smart celebrated.

Oliver Mathenge, a seasoned Multimedia Editor with 16 years of experience in communications and media will be in charge of audiences and engagement) at NMG.

"Today, I humbly take up a new role in the NMG newsroom as the Managing Editor (Audiences & Engagement). As we strive to give all our audiences the best journalism, I look forward to this new task of leading our teams' navigation through the new media landscape," he said after the appointment.

Mathenge has been a driving force behind the company's digital agenda, and his new role will see him act as the "chief evangelist" for the Group's new initiative.

He left Radio Africa for NMG in 2021 after working at the Lion Place-based media house for nine years.

He boasts of a 14-year career in communications - 10 of which have been in active political and current affairs journalism.

He has also been involved in corporate branding, communication, and marketing with proven results in the education and behavior change communication sectors.

Other than that, he is a blogger, poet and creative writer.

As a student at Daystar University, he was writing, designing and editing various publications including magazines, supplements brochures, and adverts.

In addition to Smart and Mathenge, NMG also announced the appointment of new roles.

Pamella Sitoni has been appointed as Group Managing Editor, Elias Makori will become Lead Editor for Sports and Integration Projects, Washington Gikunju will serve as Managing Editor (Planning and Newsdesk), and Bernard Mwinzi has been appointed as Managing Editor (Content Hubs).

