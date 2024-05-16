The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Origin behind symbols of Dollar [$], Pound [£], & Euro [€] currencies

Amos Robi

Currency symbols reflect economic identity, national pride, and are easily identifiable in global trade

A man counting US dollars
A man counting US dollars
  • Currency symbols are powerful icons of economic identity, national pride, and global trade
  • The dollar, pound, and euro symbols among the most popular currencies in the world
  • The dollar, pound, and euro symbols have unique historical and economic significance

Recommended articles

Currency symbols are more than just shorthand for monetary units; they are powerful icons of economic identity, national pride, and global trade.

This article gets into the history and symbolism behind three of the most prominent currency symbols: the dollar sign ($), the pound sign (£), and the euro sign (€).

Each symbol has a unique story that reflects its historical and economic significance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pound, euro and the dollar currently rank number five, nine and ten respectively in the strongest world currencies list in 2024.

The dollar sign ($) is one of the most recognisable currency symbols worldwide. Its origins, however, are somewhat debated.

One widely accepted theory is that the symbol evolved from the Spanish peso, which was represented by the abbreviation 'ps.'

Over time, the 'p' and 's' were combined and stylised into the single '$' symbol we use today.

ADVERTISEMENT
A money changer holds stacks of US dollar notes in JakartaThomson Reuters
A money changer holds stacks of US dollar notes in JakartaThomson Reuters Business Insider USA

READ: Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Another theory suggests that the dollar sign originated from the letters 'U' and 'S' (for United States) superimposed on each other, but this theory is less widely accepted.

The pound sign (£) has a rich history that dates back to medieval times. It is derived from the Latin word 'libra,' which means scales or balance. The symbol itself is a stylised version of the letter 'L' with a crossbar, referencing the libra unit of weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Often simply called the pound, it is one of the oldest currencies still in use. The term 'pound' originates from the weight of one pound of silver, which was used as a standard of value in Anglo-Saxon England.

An image of British sterling pounds
An image of British sterling pounds Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

The symbol (£) evolved from the Latin abbreviation 'lb,' for libra, which was used in Roman times to denote weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The euro sign (€) is one of the newest currency symbols, introduced in the late 20th century with the creation of the euro. The euro is the official currency of the Eurozone, which comprises 19 of the 27 European Union member states.

The euro sign was designed by the European Commission as part of the process of introducing a single European currency. The design was selected through a competition, and the chosen symbol was created by a team of four experts.

Euro paper money and coinsGetty Images
Euro paper money and coinsGetty Images Business Insider USA

READ: Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

The symbol (€) is inspired by the Greek letter epsilon (Є), representing Europe, and features two parallel lines that signify stability.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An image of a sample title deed

Guide on how to obtain a land title deed

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024

How much top 3 Kenyan individual Safaricom shareholders made after Sh63B profit

A person working in a computer

6 hacks to utilise during an internet outage to boost your work

President William Ruto meeting officials from Treasury and Central Bank and President's Council of Economic Advisors State House Nairobi.

20 CEOs could lose their jobs in new proposal by State House, Treasury teams