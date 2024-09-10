Peter Salasya launches high-end luxury spa, announces vacancies [Video]

The newly opened facility, which includes a barber station and a salon, is part of the MP’s vision to diversify his business interests while creating employment opportunities for young Kenyans.

The luxury spa is designed to provide top-tier services ranging from massages, facials, and skincare treatments to professional haircuts and grooming at the barber station.

With its modern and relaxing ambiance, the spa aims to attract a broad clientele in the upscale neighborhood of Giriri.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has officially launched a high-end luxury spa in Giriri, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Salasya Calls for Talented Professionals

In addition to unveiling the luxury spa, MP Salasya is actively searching for skilled and talented professionals to work in the establishment.

Positions are open for experienced hairdressers, barbers, and spa therapists who are passionate about beauty and wellness services.

"Am looking for professionals to work at my new luxury spa our services include; barber, salon, pedicure, manicure and much more; DM me if interested, interviews on Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m." he said.

The MP emphasised that the recruitment process aims to hire individuals with the ability to provide exceptional service to clients, ensuring the spa maintains high standards of luxury and customer satisfaction.

Several Kenyan celebrities have made significant investments in the beauty and wellness industry, particularly in salons, spas, and barbershops.

Here are some notable figures and their establishments

Wahu Kagwi

Wahu, a renowned Kenyan singer, owns Afro Siri Salon, located in Westlands. The salon caters to high-end clients and is known for its luxurious services, making it a popular choice among Nairobi's elite.

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo, a well-known media personality, has established Aftershave by Flair which has a branch in Nairobi and Meru.

Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika, a prominent social media influencer and entrepreneur, runs the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour located in the Western Heights building, Westlands.

She is also the founder of Veetox, a detox product line, showcasing her commitment to the beauty and wellness industry.

Lillian Muli

Lillian Muli, a prime-time news anchor, has ventured into the beauty industry with La Modelle, a luxury unisex salon located at Sound Plaza in Westlands.

Susan Kaitanny