ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Kyallo expands her multi-million business empire

Denis Mwangi

Betty Kyallo has announced the opening of her first franchise outside Nairobi

Betty Kyallo poses for a photo
Media personality turned businesswoman Betty Kyallo is planning to expand her business empire from Nairobi to other parts of the country.

Kyallo is set to open a luxury barber studio in Meru Town called After Shave By Flair.

Betty, she has already settled on a physical location for the barber studio; Greenwood Mall.

As has been Betty’s practice, the launch of the new business is expected to involve a host of celebrities.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Tomorrow I have a big announcement. A true description of consistency is strategy. I’m so glad that my dreams became reality. God has truly been awesome to me, what a blessing. Another one,” she said in a social media post hinting about the new venture.

"Flair by Betty and Aftershave By Flair have a new baby brother. We are happy," she added in a subsequent post.

The Aftershave by Flair was born out of Flair by Betty which is a high-end beauty parlour launched in 2018.

After Shave by Flair franchise debuted its first line in February 2021, and the second line, set to launch soon in Meru, will be the latest addition to the franchise.

"Meru!!!!! It's your turn now! I'm so excited to have my first franchise here. 🎉🎉🎉 We can't wait to be of service to the gentlemen and ladies of this beautiful county. Our location is the new Greenwood city mall, 3rd Floor.

"We shall be offering top notch barber and spa services. Great customer care and superb skill. We are officially opening on 7th of April (Good Friday) in a big launch that everyone is invited," she announced.

Kyallo is also planning to expand her footprint in Eldoret and Kisumu.

