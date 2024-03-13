Remote jobs firm that Ruto praised has abruptly ended operations in Kenya

The company sent out an email to its Kenyan users, obtained by the news desk, stating the immediate discontinuation of its services in the country.

"We are reaching out with an important announcement regarding Remotasks operations in your location. We are discontinuing operations in your current location effective immediately. As part of this change, you will be off-boarded from your current project," the communication read in part.

Remotasks has been an innovative platform that offers remote work to individuals across the globe, including Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Users could sign up to perform tasks such as image annotation, data entry, and language translation services.

This platform has been especially crucial in providing flexible work opportunities for many Kenyans, allowing them to earn an income remotely, even in rural areas with limited job opportunities.

The impact of Remotasks in Kenya has been substantial. It has contributed to the economy by enabling individuals to work from home, reducing unemployment rates, and providing a supplementary income for many.

For many Kenyans, the platform was more than just a source of income; it was a stepping stone towards upskilling and integrating into the digital economy.

With the rise of remote work due to the global pandemic, Remotasks provided a timely solution for work continuity, even amidst restrictions and lockdowns.

The cessation of services is expected to have significant implications such as an immediate income loss for the current users, who depended on the platform for their daily earnings.

President Ruto discovers Remotasks

This comes just months after President William Ruto highlighted the success story a Kenyan student, Brian Kipchumba who was earning through the platform.

Ruto had visited Kaiboi National Polytechnic in January to launch an ICT program where he was introduced to Kipchumba, who demonstrated how he was able to earn an income through the platform.

President William Ruto with a Remotasks user Brian Kipchumba at Kaiboi National Polytechnic Pulse Live Kenya

A number of Kenyans were not happy with the spotlight the platform was getting, saying that it would invite more scrutiny, especially at a time when the government is looking to broaden its tax base.

In February, the head of state gave Brian's success story at the World Leaders Summit in Dubai.

He said that Brian, despite never having left his village nor visited Nairobi, and without a passport, has managed to secure employment with an AI company.

"He has never been to the city of Nairobi but because of technology, the internet and electricity, he now works, not for a supermarket, but for an AI company in Germany," President Ruto spoke.