The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto also announced that some 23,000 Kenyans living in Nairobi have secured jobs at tech giant Apple.

President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference
President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference

In his speech at the World Leaders Summit in Dubai on February 13, President Ruto also shared an inspiring story that he said illustrates the transformative power of technology and innovation in today’s world.

Recommended articles

President Ruto recounted his encounter with a young Kenyan named Brian, a diploma student from Kaiboi, a village 400 kilometres from Nairobi, whose life was dramatically changed by the internet and electricity.

The head of state said that Brian, despite never having left his village nor visited Nairobi, and without a passport, has managed to secure employment with an AI company in Germany.

"He has never been to the city of Nairobi but because of technology, the internet and electricity, he now works, not for a supermarket, but for an AI company in Germany," President Ruto spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that this was made possible through the digital revolution in Kenya, enabling individuals like Brian to connect with global opportunities from the comfort of their homes.

President William Ruto at the World Leaders Summit in Dubai on February 13, 2024
President William Ruto at the World Leaders Summit in Dubai on February 13, 2024 President William Ruto at the World Leaders Summit in Dubai on February 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"That is what technology, innovation power and the internet can bring. In Kenya, we understand that soul of Innovation is the constant endeavor to meet public demand by providing solutions to problems, efficiently delivering effective services and transforming challenges into productive opportunities," he said.

President Ruto’s narrative underscores Kenya’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance public service delivery and improve the lives of its citizens, especially the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

President Ruto also announced that some 23,000 Kenyans living in Nairobi have secured jobs at tech giant Apple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto said that in 2023, he visited Silicon Valley in California, U.S. and had a chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"When I visited the Silicon Valley last year, Apple's Tim Cook informed me that his company now employs about 23,000 Kenyans all working from Nairobi," he said.

READ: Top 4 remote jobs on Kenyan minds, according to Google

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto is making significant strides in leveraging the digital revolution to create job opportunities for Kenyans and enhance the country's economic prospects through technology.

During the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, themed "Connect, Innovate and Inspire,"

President Ruto highlighted his administration's commitment to installing 100,000km of digital highway in the form of fibre optic cables.

This initiative aims to expand internet access across Kenya, targeting 29,000 schools, 26,000 markets, and 8.5 million homes with electricity access.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The ambitious goal is to generate one million jobs from Kenya's technology space, demonstrating the government's dedication to embracing technology and innovation for future growth​​.

Furthermore, President Ruto's administration is focused on transforming Kenya into a digital hub, with plans to allocate US$400 million towards a broad tech strategy.

This strategy includes developing digital software with export viability, aiming to position Kenya as a central player in the global digital economy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds