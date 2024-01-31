The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

Denis Mwangi

The government had intended to do the buy back in December 2023 buy the government abandoned the plan after transactions advisors ruled against it

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy
President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy

President William Ruto has once again committed to a buyback of the $2 billion Eurobond but this time in February or March.

Recommended articles

President Ruto first made the announcement in November 2023, saying the government would buy back the first $300 million by December but by the end of the year, the government had only paid $68.7 million in interest.

The Eurobond is due in June 2024, but according to the head of state, Kenya now intends to buy back the bond in February or March.

He explained that government's transaction advisers who were against the December buyback have given the greenlight for the state to proceed with the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"What they have recommended is we do a buyback in February, March, and then we go to the market," President Ruto said during an interview on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa summit.

Moody's Investors Service had indicated in 2023, that a buyback at a price below the bond's par value might be considered a default, highlighting the complexity and potential risks of this financial strategy.

This decision is part of the government's effort to manage its debt obligations more effectively.

The buyback plan signals a strategic move to address concerns about Kenya's financial stability and its ability to meet future debt payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's journey with the Eurobond began in 2014 under the then Jubilee administration, which issued a 10-year bond at 6.78 percent interest to fund various infrastructure projects.

This issuance was part of a larger strategy that included a $2.75 billion borrowing in two tranches – the other being a five-year issuance at 5.87 percent.

The five-year paper was later partly repaid using proceeds from another $2.1 billion Eurobond issued in May 2019.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u chairing a meeting in his office in Nairobi
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u chairing a meeting in his office in Nairobi Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u chairing a meeting in his office in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have seen a decline, dropping to $7.08 billion, which is below the Central Bank’s statutory requirement of at least four months of import cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the country is grappling with a substantial budget deficit, with approximately half of its revenue collections earmarked for debt repayment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024

President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State

President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Bernard Arnault passes Elon Musk as richest person - Biography, $207B empire & net worth

Bernard Arnault passes Elon Musk as richest person - Biography, $207B empire & net worth

10 most racially diverse countries in Africa

10 most racially diverse countries in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

Outgoing Public Debt Management Director General Haron Sirima

Treasury's public debt boss bows out after 38-year career

FKE CEO Jacqueline Mugo during a past media briefing

Employers announce how housing levy suspension will impact Kenyans' salaries

Xiaomi Kenya Unveiling the Redmi Note 13 Series
Ready to be an Icon?

Xiaomi Kenya unveiling the Redmi Note 13 Series on Feb 10, 2024!