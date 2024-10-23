The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Safaricom celebrates 24th anniversary with special surprise gift to M-PESA users

Amos Robi

The one-day promotion will run only on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

An excited man using a phone
An excited man using a phone
  • The promotion is part of the 'Asante Kwa Miaka 24' campaign to appreciate loyal customers
  • Safaricom emphasises its commitment to innovation, growth, and partnership with its customers
  • There were mixed reactions to the promotion, but Safaricom clarified that it only covers the transaction fee

Recommended articles

As Safaricom marks its 24th anniversary, the telecommunications giant is thanking its loyal customers with a special one-day promotion.

Safaricom is refunding the transaction fee for the first M-PESA 'send money' transaction of the day on October 23, 2024.

This gesture comes as part of Safaricom's larger 'Asante Kwa Miaka 24' campaign, aimed at appreciating its customers for their continued support over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message to customers, Safaricom CEO Dr Peter Ndegwa expressed the company’s gratitude for the trust and loyalty they have received.

Passengers can now pay fares through Mpesa
Passengers can now pay fares through Mpesa Passengers can now pay fares through Mpesa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

He acknowledged that it is because of their customers that Safaricom has grown from a telecommunications company into a key player in innovation and empowerment across Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As Safaricom marks 24 years of connecting Kenyans, I want to take a moment to thank you, our loyal customers, for making us part of your lives," Dr Ndegwa said in the message.

He further emphasised Safaricom’s commitment to creating a future full of possibilities together with its customers,

"We remain committed to walking this journey with you. We promise to keep innovating, growing, and being the partner that helps you reach your dreams."

While many customers appreciated the gesture, there were some mixed reactions to the nature of the refund.

ADVERTISEMENT
Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend
Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend ece-auto-gen

READ: Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

One user, in particular, raised a question about why Safaricom chose to refund only the transaction fee rather than the full amount sent.

"Why do you refund the transaction cost instead of refunding the amount I actually sent?' the user asked.

In response, Safaricom clarified that the promotion was limited to a one-day offer and only covered the transaction fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hello. It’s a promotion that only runs today, but thanks a lot for your feedback," Safaricom’s social media team replied.

Safaricom was incorporated on April 1997 as a private limited liability company. It was converted into a public company with limited liability in 2000.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

The company has grown to be one of the biggest telecommunications company in the continent employing thousands directly and indirectly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom celebrates 24th anniversary with special surprise gift to M-PESA users

Safaricom celebrates 24th anniversary with special surprise gift to M-PESA users

The only 3 questions to ask before choosing a laptop for 2025

The only 3 questions to ask before choosing a laptop for 2025

JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

J.P. Morgan Chase appoints ex-CBK executive as country manager for Kenya

J.P. Morgan Chase appoints ex-CBK executive as country manager for Kenya

How Dennis Okari, an investigative journalist turned into professional trading

How Dennis Okari, an investigative journalist turned into professional trading

How cash counting machines work, detect fake currencies

How cash counting machines work, detect fake currencies

Vision Plus Kenya’s Sh125 Million local plant to stir home appliance, consumer electronics market

Vision Plus Kenya’s Sh125 Million local plant to stir home appliance, consumer electronics market

DP Impeachment: Investor reveals new details of Sh412M secret deal with Gachagua

DP Impeachment: Investor reveals new details of Sh412M secret deal with Gachagua

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Volkswagen GTI

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

JKIA ranked best airport in Africa as Kenya shines at World Travel Awards 2024

A person focussed on their laptop [Image Credit: Mikhail Nilov]

The only 3 questions to ask before choosing a laptop for 2025

How cash counting machines work and detects fake currencies

How cash counting machines work, detect fake currencies