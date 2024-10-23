Safaricom celebrates 24th anniversary with special surprise gift to M-PESA users

As Safaricom marks its 24th anniversary, the telecommunications giant is thanking its loyal customers with a special one-day promotion.

Safaricom is refunding the transaction fee for the first M-PESA 'send money' transaction of the day on October 23, 2024.

This gesture comes as part of Safaricom's larger 'Asante Kwa Miaka 24' campaign, aimed at appreciating its customers for their continued support over the years.

A symbol of gratitude

In a message to customers, Safaricom CEO Dr Peter Ndegwa expressed the company’s gratitude for the trust and loyalty they have received.

He acknowledged that it is because of their customers that Safaricom has grown from a telecommunications company into a key player in innovation and empowerment across Kenya.

"As Safaricom marks 24 years of connecting Kenyans, I want to take a moment to thank you, our loyal customers, for making us part of your lives," Dr Ndegwa said in the message.

He further emphasised Safaricom’s commitment to creating a future full of possibilities together with its customers,

"We remain committed to walking this journey with you. We promise to keep innovating, growing, and being the partner that helps you reach your dreams."

Customer response to the promotion

While many customers appreciated the gesture, there were some mixed reactions to the nature of the refund.

One user, in particular, raised a question about why Safaricom chose to refund only the transaction fee rather than the full amount sent.

"Why do you refund the transaction cost instead of refunding the amount I actually sent?' the user asked.

In response, Safaricom clarified that the promotion was limited to a one-day offer and only covered the transaction fee.

"Hello. It’s a promotion that only runs today, but thanks a lot for your feedback," Safaricom’s social media team replied.

Safaricom was incorporated on April 1997 as a private limited liability company. It was converted into a public company with limited liability in 2000.

Pulse Live Kenya

The company has grown to be one of the biggest telecommunications company in the continent employing thousands directly and indirectly.