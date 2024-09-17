Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

Safaricom has announced a significant change to its M-Pesa airtime purchase offering. As of Monday, customers can now buy airtime for as little as Sh1, down from the previous minimum of Sh5.

This update is expected to provide more flexibility for users and expand the accessibility of Safaricom’s services to a wider audience.

A new milestone for M-Pesa users

According to Safaricom, this development was part of its ongoing efforts to enhance convenience for its customers. The company had sent messages to users informing them of the change.

"Hata shilingi ni pesa! Sasa unaweza kununua Safaricom airtime ya kuanzia shilingi moja ukitumia M-Pesa. Angalia M-Pesa balance yako na ujaribu kununua leo," read the update.

Customer benefits

This change is particularly beneficial to users who may only have small amounts of money in their M-Pesa accounts.

With the new minimum of Sh1, customers will no longer be forced to accumulate at least Sh5 before they can purchase airtime.

The flexibility will be especially useful for people in remote areas or those with irregular income streams, ensuring they remain connected even when they have minimal funds.

Moreover, users will also be able to purchase exact amounts of airtime for specific purposes, ensuring they only buy what they need.

For Safaricom, this move not only boosts customer satisfaction but also increases transaction volumes. The company is likely to see an uptick in M-Pesa usage, especially among low-income earners, as more people are able to buy airtime regularly, even in small amounts.

The changes have come barely a month after the telco made changes to their popular reverse call service.