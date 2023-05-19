Safaricom announces disruption of 10 services for 5 hours [List]

The maintenance aims to support further innovations and accommodate the growing demand from customers.

During this maintenance period, certain services will be available intermittently to ensure a seamless transition.

Pulse Live Kenya

The affected services include Lipa Na M-PESA PayBill and Buy Goods, M-PESA Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) transactions, the Daraja Portal, and all M-PESA APIs. Additionally, the M-PESA organization Portal, Dealer portal, and Lipa Na M-PESA portal will also experience intermittent availability.

International Money Transfers through Western Union and M-PESA Global will be affected as well.

However, all other services, including calls, data, SMS, and other M-PESA services, will continue to function normally.

"For 22 years, we have strived to distinguish ourselves by constantly providing our customers with innovations that connect you to different opportunities," the statement read

"To support even more innovations and growth in customer demand, we will be carrying out planned system maintenance."

Safaricom also expressed gratitude to its customers for their continued support, acknowledging their role in Safaricom's position as the country's leading telecommunications provider.

The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the intermittent availability of services during the maintenance period and assures customers that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Safaricom reiterated its committment to delivering exceptional services resuming normal operations promptly.

List of affected services