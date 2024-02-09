Safaricom gives cause for delay in M-Pesa messages, offers solutions

The move comes after several complaints from users who reported either not receiving messages or experiencing blockages in their message delivery.

In a statement released on Friday, February 9, 2024, Safaricom acknowledged the issue and attributed it to customers using third-party applications as their default messaging platforms.

The company highlighted that customers with Android phones were particularly affected by this scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear Customer, We have noted that some of our customers are not receiving messages from Safaricom and/or M-Pesa. This issue is affecting customers with Android phones who are using third-party SMS apps," Safaricom stated.

Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend ece-auto-gen

To provide a solution to the problem, Safaricom offered three recommendations to affected customers.

Firstly, users were advised to check their spam and blocked folders within their messaging apps and unblock messages from Safaricom.

This action would ensure that subsequent messages from the telco would be directed to the main inbox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, customers were encouraged to use the default messaging app on their Android smartphones.

By selecting the default SMS app, users could avoid the creation of a separate folder for spam messages, thus ensuring that all messages, including those from Safaricom and M-Pesa, would be delivered directly to the main inbox.

"Open your SMS app and check the Spam & Blocked folder. Find a Safaricom and M-PESA message and unblock it.