The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Safaricom gives cause for delay in M-Pesa messages, offers solutions

Amos Robi

Safaricom highlighted that customers with Android phones were particularly affected by this scenario.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Telecommunications service provider Safaricom has taken steps to address the issue of some customers failing to receive M-Pesa messages after transactions.

Recommended articles

The move comes after several complaints from users who reported either not receiving messages or experiencing blockages in their message delivery.

In a statement released on Friday, February 9, 2024, Safaricom acknowledged the issue and attributed it to customers using third-party applications as their default messaging platforms.

The company highlighted that customers with Android phones were particularly affected by this scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear Customer, We have noted that some of our customers are not receiving messages from Safaricom and/or M-Pesa. This issue is affecting customers with Android phones who are using third-party SMS apps," Safaricom stated.

Safaricom Mpesa
Safaricom Mpesa Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend ece-auto-gen

To provide a solution to the problem, Safaricom offered three recommendations to affected customers.

Firstly, users were advised to check their spam and blocked folders within their messaging apps and unblock messages from Safaricom.

This action would ensure that subsequent messages from the telco would be directed to the main inbox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, customers were encouraged to use the default messaging app on their Android smartphones.

By selecting the default SMS app, users could avoid the creation of a separate folder for spam messages, thus ensuring that all messages, including those from Safaricom and M-Pesa, would be delivered directly to the main inbox.

"Open your SMS app and check the Spam & Blocked folder. Find a Safaricom and M-PESA message and unblock it.

"All subsequent messages will go to the main inbox. Additionally, customers using Android smartphones can select the default SMS app as it does not have a spate folder," Safaricom said.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom gives cause for delay in M-Pesa messages, offers solutions

Safaricom gives cause for delay in M-Pesa messages, offers solutions

'Please call me' inventor speaks after Vodacom was ordered to pay him 18-years' revenue

'Please call me' inventor speaks after Vodacom was ordered to pay him 18-years' revenue

Kenyans to brace for repercussions of militant activities at the Red Sea

Kenyans to brace for repercussions of militant activities at the Red Sea

CBK announces fresh Sh240 billion World Bank funding

CBK announces fresh Sh240 billion World Bank funding

Kenya confident about repaying $2 billion international bond

Kenya confident about repaying $2 billion international bond

AI to become an important tool in Tanzania’s government

AI to become an important tool in Tanzania’s government

China's exports to Kenya fall in 2023, defying historical trends

China's exports to Kenya fall in 2023, defying historical trends

15 things you probably didn’t know about M-PESA

15 things you probably didn’t know about M-PESA

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

15 things you probably didn't know about M-PESA

15 things you probably didn’t know about M-PESA

Nkosana Makate

'Please call me' inventor speaks after Vodacom was ordered to pay him 18-years' revenue

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom gives cause for delay in M-Pesa messages, offers solutions

A Naivas supermarket branch

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire