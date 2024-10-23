Safaricom leads charge in cybersecurity for MSMEs with Cloudflare partnership

Safaricom has announced a strategic partnership with Cloudflare, a global web infrastructure and cybersecurity provider, and Copy Cat, a leading systems integrator in East Africa.
By harnessing Cloudflare's cutting-edge security cloud solutions, Safaricom is poised to deliver affordable, managed cybersecurity services for MSMEs across the country.
This collaboration will significantly reduce the costs of integrated cybersecurity services for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive digital security stack for Kenyan businesses, reinforcing Safaricom’s commitment to driving innovation and a one stop shop for customers’ connectivity and technology needs.
The new affordable plans enable accessibility to world-class cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes, services that would otherwise cost five to ten times more for the same capabilities and eliminate juggling multiple solutions across multiple vendors – a complexity and barrier for many MSMEs.
Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Cynthia Kropac, noted that as the first managed services provider for Cloudflare solutions in all of Africa, MSMEs will have access to comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, from basic protection to advanced tools from a well-regarded global brand with ready to use cyber protection services that don’t require complex infrastructure or expensive professional services.
“At the heart of this collaboration is not just technology, but affordability and accessibility. By leveraging Cloudflare's solutions, such as zero trust services and email security hosted locally in data centers within Kenya, we are investing in a future-proof infrastructure that provides every customer, robust and advanced protection from cyber threats.
"Businesses can subscribe to the cloud based cybersecurity plans of their choice online, and get access to full stack application and network security solutions from Sh5,000 per site per month and operational in hours,” Kropac said.
She added: “Cloudflare’s demonstrated ability to deliver reliable services, with over 248TB processing capacity, 30 times more than any other provider in the market, underscores the scale and capacity of this offering.”
Kropac emphasised that this partnership aligns with Safaricom’s commitment to empower small businesses to digitally transform and focus on growing their businesses.
“Today, we take another step towards our mission to provide innovative and reliable technology solutions to MSMEs and large enterprises alike. By combining Safaricom’s extensive knowledge of the local market with Cloudflare’s cutting-edge solutions, we are empowering Kenyan businesses to thrive in the digital age,” she remarked. “This groundbreaking move is poised to redefine the Kenyan cybersecurity landscape and reinforce Safaricom’s commitment to safeguarding enterprises.”
The Managing Executive at Cloudflare, Graham Turnbull, speaking about the partnership, emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in today’s world, especially for MSMEs who are new to the digital world.
He said: “The partnership with Safaricom is bringing comprehensive and effective digital security solutions closer to business owners to enable them to focus on optimising productivity and service, with a software that guarantees progress.”
As the first Cloudflare Managed Services Partner in Africa, this partnership not only highlights Safaricom’s dedication to fostering digital transformation and resilience among MSMEs but also positions Safaricom as a key player in empowering Kenyan businesses.
By fortifying their digital security and fostering sustainable growth, Safaricom is contributing significantly to the rapidly evolving digital economy.
This initiative is a testament to Safaricom’s unwavering commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of MSMEs in the digital age.
Guided by a vision where digital security, productivity, and innovation converge seamlessly, Safaricom’s alliance with Cloudflare paves the way for Kenyan businesses to not only survive but thrive in the digital age.
This collaboration fortifies MSMEs with robust cybersecurity and equips them with tools to amplify their impact on the global stage.
In closing, the Managing Director of Copy Cat, Vishal Patel, stated: “This collaboration combines Copy Cat’s deep expertise in technologies and systems integration with Safaricom’s unmatched reach in digital services. As organisations increasingly depend on secure and high-performance digital platforms, our joint offering will ensure that businesses of all sizes benefit from enterprise-grade protection, enabling them to scale confidently with secure, fast, and reliable digital infrastructure. Together with Safaricom, we are proud to launch this service and look forward to supporting businesses across the region as they embrace the digital future.”
This partnership narrates a story of progress, resilience, and a secure digital future for MSMEs in Kenya.