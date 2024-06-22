Safaricom announces planned disruption of all M-PESA services

- Safaricom PLC has scheduled a maintenance for M-PESA on June 24, 2024, from 1:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m
Safaricom PLC has announced a scheduled maintenance for its popular mobile money service, M-PESA.
The maintenance is set to take place in the early hours of Monday, June 24, 2024, from 1:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
During the 30-minute maintenance window, all M-PESA services will be temporarily unavailable.
Customers will be unable to access any M-PESA functions, including money transfers, withdrawals, and payments.
However, other Safaricom services, such as calls, data, and SMS, will not be affected and will remain fully operational.
The timing of this maintenance has been carefully planned to minimize disruption to customers, occurring during off-peak hours to ensure the least inconvenience.
Safaricom has expressed its commitment to maintaining high service standards and appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this period.
In an official statement, Safaricom PLC apologized for any inconvenience caused and assured customers that the upgrades are aimed at providing a better, more reliable service.