The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

Amos Robi

According to Macharia's lawyer, Danstan Omari, the ownership of Directline Insurance was transferred to individuals who were not the original investors.

Lawyer Danstan Omari speaking outside Milimani Law Courts
Lawyer Danstan Omari speaking outside Milimani Law Courts
  • Macharia and his wife initially secured licenses for Royal Media Services and Directline Assurance
  • After their son reactivated the company, ownership was transferred to individuals who were not the original investors
  • He accuses individuals of orchestrating a hostile takeover of the insurance company

Recommended articles

Renowned media mogul and owner of Royal Media Services, S.K Macharia, has taken legal action in an escalating battle over the ownership of Directline Assurance.

The businessman, through his lawyer Danstan Omari, has accused certain individuals of orchestrating a hostile takeover of the insurance company, a venture he founded alongside his wife, Gathoni Macharia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking outside the Milimani Courts after filing a petition, Omari revealed that Macharia was forcefully ousted from Directline Assurance in a calculated move by external parties.

"For the first time S.K. Macharia has gone to court to challenge how his company was fraudenlty taken away from him and the shareholders being him, his wife and other shareholders," Omari said.

Billionaire S. K. Macharia
Billionaire S. K. Macharia Billionaire S. K. Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Regulator responds to S.K. Macharia's closure of Directline, gives way forward

According to Omari, the couple had initially secured licenses for two of their businesses: Royal Media Services and Directline Assurance. However, this process was not without challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omari explained that in the initial stages, they were required to raise Sh100 million in deposit as a prerequisite to obtaining the license.

This was achieved, but shortly before they could fully secure the licenses, new laws came into effect, increasing the required amount to Ksh250 million.

"They managed to raise the necessary funds and successfully acquired the license for the insurance company," Omari stated.

Despite acquiring the license, the Macharias chose to focus on building Royal Media Services, temporarily putting Directline on hold.

It wasn't until their late son grew up that he reactivated the company’s operations under his supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT
SK Macharia's late son John Macharia
SK Macharia's late son John Macharia SK Macharia's late son John Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Billionaire S.K. Macharia shuts down company & fires all employees immediately

The dispute took a darker turn after the death of Macharia’s son. According to Omari, the ownership of Directline Insurance was transferred to individuals who were not the original investors. Macharia was subsequently barred from accessing the company’s offices.

"My client was ejected from the company in a hostile manner, losing control over the operations of Directline," Omari explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Macharia launched a formal complaint with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), prompting investigations by multiple agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Directline Assurance
Directline Assurance Directline Assurance Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Vote for your favourite influencer

The investigations revealed a scheme where imposters allegedly swindled over Sh8 billion in premiums from the company.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

Reason CEO of world's richest bank is visiting Kenya in October

Reason CEO of world's richest bank is visiting Kenya in October

Elon Musk celebrates Starlink's new milestone in Kenya

Elon Musk celebrates Starlink's new milestone in Kenya

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

M-Kopa slapped with Sh885 million tax bill in landmark tribunal ruling

M-Kopa slapped with Sh885 million tax bill in landmark tribunal ruling

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power,

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

A person holding money

Smart Money Moves: What the savvy investors know and you should too

Best-ai-trading-bot-for-stocks

Best AI Trading Bot in 2024: The 5 AI stock trading to consider