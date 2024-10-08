7 women-led startups in Kenya land Sh8.75M for green innovation

Seven Kenyan women-led startups focused on sustainability have secured a collective investment of Sh8.75 million through the Women in Tech Program, courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya. The announcement was made during a ceremony on October 8, 2024, held in partnership with @iBizAfrica at Strathmore University.

Themed “Empowering Women for a Sustainable Future,” this year’s program spotlighted startups that combine technological innovation with sustainable solutions while upholding the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework.

This initiative also aligns with the triple bottom-line approach of driving profits, benefiting people, and preserving the planet.

Speaking at the event, Standard Chartered CEO and Managing Director for Kenya & Africa, Kariuki Ngari, emphasised the bank's commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship, saying, "We are immensely proud of the seventh cohort of our Women in Tech program. These remarkable entrepreneurs embody the innovation and resilience that are key to sustainable economic growth."

He added that the program aims to support women in shaping the tech industry and crafting a sustainable future for all.

Since its inception seven years ago, the Women in Tech Incubator has provided over 64 women-led startups with business incubation and Sh1.3 million in seed funding for 32 of those businesses.

The seventh cohort, which started in April 2024, attracted over 130 applications. Fifteen startups were selected for a rigorous 12-week incubation, focusing on sustainability practices, financial modelling, product development, and ESG integration.

Strathmore University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Vincent Ogutu, reiterated the importance of the partnership, saying, "Investing in women is like activating a lever that drives exponential growth, impact, and sustainability."

He highlighted that the selected startups are not only fostering technological innovation but are also solving socio-economic challenges and contributing to Kenya's broader ESG objectives.

The award-winning startups operate in various sectors, including agritech, health tech, bio-fuels, and fintech. Their innovations range from providing clean energy solutions to empowering underprivileged women and promoting mental health through tech.

The seven startups awarded this year are:

Moma Renewable Energy - A producer of liquid renewable fuels derived from food waste and by-products. Hayah Cradle to Bloom - An innovative AI-powered platform directly addressing the need to educate and empower mothers and enhance their well-being. Zidallie- Nelly Alili - A transportation service provider dedicated to delivering safe and efficient solutions for student pick up and drop-offs. Gwiji for Women - A tech-driven social enterprise empowering marginalised and underprivileged women from slum communities who are employed as casual cleaners. Zaoshinani - A fintech driving agricultural transformation using technology and data to steer financial inclusion among smallholder farmers in rural Kenya. AerialGIS - A web application that seamlessly fuses subdivision maps with interactive mapping and VR technology to virtually transport property seekers to the property location on the map. PsychCare Clinic - A conventional clinic regulated by the Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board seeking to revolutionise mental health care in Africa by seamlessly extending the therapeutic alliance beyond the clinic walls by leveraging technology.

The program's focus on women-led businesses, sustainable development, and emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain is set to drive Kenya’s tech ecosystem forward, empowering women to be at the forefront of economic transformation.

Since its inception, the Women in Tech program has attracted over 2,250 applications and continues to support startups through mentorship, coaching, investor forums, and access to seed funding.