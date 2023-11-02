Super Metro, Metrotrans unveil new buses to take over JKIA route [Photos]

The launch event, graced by the presence of PS Mohamed Daghar on Wednesday, November 1, celebrated the deployment of state-of-the-art 7th generation and electric buses that will now service various routes connecting JKIA to key destinations in Nairobi.

The move is set to revolutionize the daily commute for passengers while making significant strides towards environmental conservation.

The electric buses come with thorough background checks for staff, real-time GPS tracking, and CCTV surveillance to ensure a safe and secure experience for all passengers and airport users.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the launch, PS Mohamed Daghar emphasized the myriad benefits of electric passenger buses, ranging from environmental advantages to cost-effectiveness and reduced noise levels.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has partnered with matatu saccos Metrotrans East Africa Limited and SuperMetro to introduce new electric commuter buses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Pulse Live Kenya

The commitment to green energy and eco-friendly practices aligns seamlessly with the National Government's strategic goals.

Caleb Kositany, Chairman of KAA, took the opportunity to highlight the authority's recent achievements, notably achieving Level 2 of ACIWorld's Airport Carbon Accreditation for four of its airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

This accolade underscores KAA's ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

"These electric buses mark a significant stride towards sustainability, perfectly aligning with the National Government's strategic goals. We're committed to adopting green energy and promoting eco-friendly practices and solutions," stated Kositany.

JKIA Airport Manager Selina Gor emphasized that the introduction of the commuter electric buses goes beyond technological advancement.

She added that it is a testament to KAA's commitment to enhancing the overall passenger experience at JKIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new electric commuter bus services will cover multiple routes for passenger convenience, connecting JKIA to key areas such as Kitengela, Expressway - CBD, Utawala - Embakasi - Outering - CBD, and Expressway - Westlands.

The electric commuter bus services is set to include the following routes for passenger convenience:

JKIA - Kitengela

JKIA - Expressway - CBD

JKIA - Utawala - Embakasi - Outering - CBD

JKIA - Expressway - Westlands

The move towards electric buses is expected to not only reduce the carbon footprint of the airport but also contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system in Nairobi.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has partnered with matatu saccos Metrotrans East Africa Limited and SuperMetro to introduce new electric commuter buses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

As the nation continues to prioritize environmental conservation, KAA's initiative sets a commendable example for other institutions to follow suit in adopting green practices.

Commuters can now look forward to a greener and more efficient journey to and from JKIA, marking a positive step towards a sustainable future for Kenya's transportation sector.