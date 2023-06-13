Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

The senator has handed over her responsibilities to Potas Anaya, the Chief Financial Officer of the Naivasha-based company.

In her farewell speech, Karanja expressed her confidence in the new generation of business leaders who will take over the company's leadership and continue its growth.

"After 25 years as captain, the time has come for me to pass on the baton to the next generation of business leaders. It is with immense pride that I announce my stepping down as Keroche CEO," she stated.

Karanja's announcement coincides with the company's celebration of 25 years since its establishment.

She clarified that her decision to resign was motivated by her desire to focus on serving the people of Nakuru.

"I am now ready to dedicate myself to serving as the Senator of Nakuru and Deputy Leader of the Majority in the Senate," she affirmed.