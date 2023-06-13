The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Amos Robi

During the farewell event, Karanja announced her successor, whom she said had been chosen after serious deliberations

Outgoing Keroche CEO Senator Tabitha Karanja
Outgoing Keroche CEO Senator Tabitha Karanja

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, the CEO of Keroche Breweries, has officially resigned from her position after serving the company for 25 years.

The senator has handed over her responsibilities to Potas Anaya, the Chief Financial Officer of the Naivasha-based company.

In her farewell speech, Karanja expressed her confidence in the new generation of business leaders who will take over the company's leadership and continue its growth.

"After 25 years as captain, the time has come for me to pass on the baton to the next generation of business leaders. It is with immense pride that I announce my stepping down as Keroche CEO," she stated.

Karanja's announcement coincides with the company's celebration of 25 years since its establishment.

She clarified that her decision to resign was motivated by her desire to focus on serving the people of Nakuru.

"I am now ready to dedicate myself to serving as the Senator of Nakuru and Deputy Leader of the Majority in the Senate," she affirmed.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

