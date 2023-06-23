The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTECNO

Its Official! TECNO team led by CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski cut a ribbon to commemorate the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall
Its Official! TECNO team led by CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski cut a ribbon to commemorate the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall

TECNO, a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile devices and accessories, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new phone shop in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The new store, located at the Garden City Mall will open its doors to the public on Friday 23 rd June 2023.

The TECNO Exclusive Store is set to revolutionize the retail experience by offering a wide range of the latest smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Customers can explore the state-of-the-art store designed to provide an immersive and interactive shopping environment, equipped with knowledgeable staff to assist and guide them in making informed purchasing decisions.

The grand opening event promises to be an exciting affair, filled with special offers, promotions, and giveaways. Customers who visit the store on the both Friday and Saturday will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes and receive exclusive discounts on select products.

ADVERTISEMENT
From Left- TECNO Country Manager, Ray Fang, CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinki and TECNO Brand Manager, Peter Shi during the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall in Naior
From Left- TECNO Country Manager, Ray Fang, CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinki and TECNO Brand Manager, Peter Shi during the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall in Naior From Left- TECNO Country Manager, Ray Fang, CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinki and TECNO Brand Manager, Peter Shi during the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall in Naior Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, select customers will enjoy 0 deposit on Phantom, CAMON and Spark devices when they purchase using the Easy Buy option.

"We are delighted to bring our expertise and wide range of high-quality mobile devices to the vibrant community around the Garden City Mall and beyond," said Peter Shi, Brand Manager, TECNO Mobile Limited "Our new exclusive store aims to be the go-to destination for customers seeking the latest innovations in mobile technology, coupled with excellent customer service and a personalized shopping experience."

The new store aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the local community, from tech enthusiasts and professionals to casual users. With its extensive product selection, competitive pricing, and dedicated customer support, the store strives to be a trusted partner for all mobile-related needs.

To celebrate the grand opening, TECNO also encourages members of the press and community leaders to attend the TECNO Fun day event on Saturday 24 th June from 11am.

ADVERTISEMENT
Customers experience the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall which was officially unveiled on Friday 23rd June
Customers experience the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall which was officially unveiled on Friday 23rd June Customers experience the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall which was officially unveiled on Friday 23rd June Pulse Live Kenya

This event will provide an opportunity for customers to interact with the brand and brand team, play lots of games as well as win some amazing gifts courtesy of TECNO.

#FeaturebyTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Group photo of selected founders

5 Kenyan founders to receive Sh50M each from Google

President William Ruto presided over the signing of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement briefing, at State House, Nairobi on June 19. 2023

5 ways Kenyans will benefit from Ruto's new deal with European Union

Unveiling of NCBA - KMI MOTORSHOW 2023

Kenya's biggest motorshow returns after 4-years on the back of Sh8M NCBA sponsorship

Mumias Sugar company

Gov't rekindles plans to revive Mumias Sugar [Details]