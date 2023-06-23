TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

The new store, located at the Garden City Mall will open its doors to the public on Friday 23 rd June 2023.

The TECNO Exclusive Store is set to revolutionize the retail experience by offering a wide range of the latest smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Customers can explore the state-of-the-art store designed to provide an immersive and interactive shopping environment, equipped with knowledgeable staff to assist and guide them in making informed purchasing decisions.

The grand opening event promises to be an exciting affair, filled with special offers, promotions, and giveaways. Customers who visit the store on the both Friday and Saturday will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes and receive exclusive discounts on select products.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Left- TECNO Country Manager, Ray Fang, CAMON 20 Brand Ambassador, Nyashinki and TECNO Brand Manager, Peter Shi during the official opening of the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall in Naior Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, select customers will enjoy 0 deposit on Phantom, CAMON and Spark devices when they purchase using the Easy Buy option.

"We are delighted to bring our expertise and wide range of high-quality mobile devices to the vibrant community around the Garden City Mall and beyond," said Peter Shi, Brand Manager, TECNO Mobile Limited "Our new exclusive store aims to be the go-to destination for customers seeking the latest innovations in mobile technology, coupled with excellent customer service and a personalized shopping experience."

The new store aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the local community, from tech enthusiasts and professionals to casual users. With its extensive product selection, competitive pricing, and dedicated customer support, the store strives to be a trusted partner for all mobile-related needs.

To celebrate the grand opening, TECNO also encourages members of the press and community leaders to attend the TECNO Fun day event on Saturday 24 th June from 11am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers experience the new TECNO Exclusive Store at the Garden City Mall which was officially unveiled on Friday 23rd June Pulse Live Kenya

This event will provide an opportunity for customers to interact with the brand and brand team, play lots of games as well as win some amazing gifts courtesy of TECNO.