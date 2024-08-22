The sports category has moved to a new website.

TikTok unveils inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council [list]

Denis Mwangi

Lillian Kariuki has been appointed to the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council

From Left to Right: Ms Mary Kerema (Secretary ICT, e-Government and Digital Economy, Ministry of Information, Communications and Digital Economy), Lillian Kariuki (newly appointed TikTok SSA Safety Advisory Council Member), Dudu Mkhize (Outreach Partnerships Manager, TikTok SSA), Raymond Ochieng, Secretary Youth Development, State Department for Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Fortune Mgiwli-Sibanda (Director: Government Relations & Public Policy, TikTok SSA)
TikTok unveiled its inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council on August 21, 2024

This initiative is part of TikTok's ongoing efforts to foster a secure online environment and comes alongside the expansion of the #SaferTogether community education campaign, which aims to educate users about the platform’s community guidelines and safety features.

The newly established Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council brings together a diverse group of experts, including academics, content creators, and policy specialists from across the continent.

These members will work closely with TikTok to address regional safety concerns, develop forward-looking policies, and anticipate future challenges.

Fortune Mgiwli-Sibanda (Director: Government Relations & Public Policy, TikTok SSA), Lillian Kariuki (newly appointed TikTok SSA Safety Advisory Council Member), Dudu Mkhize (Outreach Partnerships Manager, TikTok SSA), and Keagile Makgoba (Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok)
Key Members of the Safety Advisory Council:

  • Prof. Guy Berger - Rhodes University (South Africa)
  • Dennis Coffie - Content Creator (Ghana)
  • Peter Cunliffe-Jones - University of Westminster Visiting Research Fellow, (U.K.)
  • Aisha Dabo - Co-Founder and Coordinator of AfricTivistes (Senegal)
  • Lillian Kariuki - Founder and Executive Director of Watoto Watch Network (Kenya)
  • Dr. Akinola Olojo - Expert on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (Nigeria)
  • Prof. Medhane Tadesse - Policy Academic on Peace and Security Issues (Ethiopia)
  • Berhan Taye - Independent Researcher (Ethiopia)

Valiant Richey, TikTok's Global Head of Outreach and Partnerships Trust and Safety, highlighted the importance of including African voices in the platform’s safety strategies.

"With the launch of the Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council, we are demonstrating our commitment to including expert African voices in our Trust and Safety work," he said.

In tandem with the advisory council's launch, TikTok is expanding its #SaferTogether campaign, which seeks to engage the community actively in promoting platform safety.

The campaign includes workshops, social media outreach, and partnerships with key stakeholders to raise awareness about the importance of following TikTok’s community standards.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, Director of Government Relations & Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised the shared responsibility of maintaining safety on the platform.

"The community empowerment campaign highlights the importance of safety being a shared responsibility," he noted.

TikTok on App Store displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 8, 2024.NurPhoto/Getty Images
Impact of the #SaferTogether Campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa:

  • Over 64,000 students, 467 parents, and 346 teachers have benefitted from workshops in Kenya.
  • Workshops have been conducted in 26 out of 47 counties across Kenya.
  • In Nigeria, the campaign has achieved similar milestones, reaching thousands of young people.
  • A partnership with the African Union Commission’s Women Gender and Youth Directorate (WGYD) was announced earlier this year, further expanding the campaign's reach across Africa.
