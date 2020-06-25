Gikomba market was on Thursday morning engulfed in a fire which affected the cereals and part of the mitumba sections.

The destructive fire is said to have broken out at 3 a.m and continued well into the early hours of the morning.

Despite efforts by traders to put out the fire, property of unknown value was destroyed in the fire.

Also Read: Early morning drama at City Hall as MCAs attempt hostile takeover

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Active inferno at the cereals and mitumba sections of Gikomba Market on June 25, 2020

Active inferno at the cereals and mitumba sections of Gikomba Market on June 25, 2020

Active inferno at the cereals and mitumba sections of Gikomba Market on June 25, 2020

The fire caused an unscheduled electricity outage in Old Racecourse Estate, Kariokor.

Perennial fires at Gikomba market have been the subject of numerous investigations as some claim political interference and land grabbing are to blame.

The June 25 fire was the second major incident witnessed after a February 1, 2020 fire equally destroyed a large portion of the market.