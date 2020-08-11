The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Tuesday announced changes within it's national leadership.

A statement from the party outlined that the changes had affected the National Elections Board and the Disciplinary Committee.

"The ODM Central Committee met this [Tuesday] morning under chairmanship of Party Leader, HE Raila Odinga.

"We have reconstituted composition of two standing committees of the party (NEB and Disciplinary Committee). Terms of the previous office bearers has expired," the brief from the party stated.

The new NEB will be chaired by Professor Catherine Mumma with four other members: Abdulahi Diriye, Richard Tairo, Syntei Nchoe and Emily Awita.

The party's Disciplinary Committee will now be chaired by Professor Ben Sihanya with other members listed as: Ramadhani Abubakar, Mumbi Ngaru, Seth Kakusye and Dr Florence Omosa.

"The new members of both Committees shall hold office for a term of five years. It is our expectation that the new members will begin work immediately as they will find their in-trays full," Secreatry-General Edwin Sifuna announced.

Prof. Mumma and her team are expected to begin planning party grassroots elections which have been the subject of various politically charged events in some of the party's strongholds.

The Disciplinary Committee is expected to decide on disputes involving elected MCAs from Nairobi, Bungoma and Nyamira.

