Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi is still a free man after police failed to arrest him despite having camped at his house for four hours straight.

The dramatic night at the MP's house saw a section of residents engage the police in battles as they attempted to shield the MP from getting arrested.

Video clips shared online indicated that there had been gun shots fired during the altercation between police and residents.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the MP's watchman may have been injured during the exchange.

Scenes from outside Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi's home early on Saturday morning

Police would later force their way into the MP's home only to find that he was not inside.

The MP's whereabouts remained unknown at the time of going to press.

Friday rally

On Friday, Sudi had held a rally in Eldoret town with heavy police presence in the area where he responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The legislator has been the subject of news for most of the week after he made some controversial statements about former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta would later respond to the insult asking the legislator to leave his mother out of their politicking.

A defiant Sudi went on to call the president his equal during the Friday rally.

"Yesterday [Thursday] President Kenyatta responded to what I had said and we are now equal. That debate will not end there but I will continue to speak out my mind just like other Kenyans should do," Sudi told Eldoret residents.