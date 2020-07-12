An impeachment motion against Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will be tabled on Wednesday July 15, 2020, MCAs have announced.

The motion will be moved by Athi Ward MCA Peter Kilonzo who is also the majority leader of the House.

The governor will as well be required to appear in person or send legal counsel to deliver her response in the matter on the same day at 10 am.

According to County Assembly speaker George Ndotto, the Kitui assembly had informed the governor of the impending impeachment in writing on June 23.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a past public address (Twitter)

"This is to notify you that the Motion dated 16th June, 2020 calling for the removal of the governor, County Government of Kitui by impeachment shall be considered by the County Assembly of Kitui between 15th July 2020 and 17th July 2020 in the line with Standing Order 60 of the Kitui County Assembly Standing orders," the letter read in part.

The motion was signed by 40 out of 56 MCAs from the county assembly.

In addition to audit queries, the MCAs have accused the first-time Governor of failing to comply with the two-thirds gender rule in her cabinet appointments.

She is also accused of snubbing MCAs' summons between 2017 and 2019 financial years to explain Sh20 billion expenditures.

