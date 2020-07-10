Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Thursday won the hearts of many netizens over her kind gesture to a stranded Tanzanian national who had traveled to Kenya to seek medical help.

Ngilu said she bumped into the woman in Nairobi where she had come to attend court matters relating to her looming impeachment.

After listening to the unidentified woman's situation, the Governor volunteered to pay for her medical expenses to undergo surgery.

"Today, while moving through Nairobi, I met Ms. Pendo Masonga, a 20 year old Tanzanian National who has what appears to be a malignant a growth on her mouth. On interacting with her further I learnt that she has been living with this condition for a long time and had came to Kenya with the hope of meeting well-wishers to help her undergo a maxillofacial operation to correct the growth," the county boss said.

Unlike most Governors who would otherwise pay for foreign treatment for such a seemingly complex condition, the Governor said the surgery would be done at the Kitui Referral Hospital which she said had done four such surgeries.

"I have offered to pay for her expenses to undergo the operation which will be done in Kitui after other four successful similar surgeries at the Kitui Referral hospital. The patient has been picked, and is now in an ambulance on her way to Kitui Referral hospital," Ngilu added.