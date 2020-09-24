The Inspector General of Police, head of the Kenya Police Service, hs taken action against Deputy President William Ruto's bodyguards just days after they were questioned at the police headquarters.

The guards, Chief Inspector Amos Ekiru and Constables Issack Dida and Simon Siengo, were found at the home of Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi on the night of September 11, 2020 under unclear circumstances.

In a move that is seen as a possible demotion, the three have been withdrawn from the DP's security detail and transferred to various parts of the country.

Chief Inspector Ekiru has been transferred to Bondo while constables Dida and Siengo have been moved to Mandera and Homa Bay respectively.

Oscar Sudi arrest

The officers had been accused of helping the legislator evade arrest and also injuring a fellow officer during the dramatic night.

It is, however, unclear whether the investigation into their conduct found them culpable.

MP Sudi would later surrender to the police and has been formally charged in court for incitement offenses.

