Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has declared Friday July 31, 2020 a public holiday.

Kenyans will join members of the Muslim faith to mark Idd-ul-Azha.

Dr Matiang'i, however, directed that all close-contact ceremonies associated with the religious holiday should not be performed to avoid spread of the Covid-19 infection.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation and in fidelity with the resolutions of the Fifth Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, all ceremonies in celebration of Idd-ul-Azha will be marked with minimal person-to-person contact and in strict and full compliance with the guidelines issued by the Inter-faith Council with the approval of the approval of the Ministry of Health," the notice read in part.

