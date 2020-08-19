Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutymbai on Wednesday appeared before Senators to explain Monday's arrests.

The two arrived at the Parliament buildings with minutes to spare as their session with the Senate's National Security Committee was set for 10 am.

Chairperson Yusuf Haji, however, ordered media out of the chamber, preventing live coverage of the session.

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji during a past media briefing

Also Read: I got very scared when they took me to Ngong hills - Senator Malala narrates dramatic arrest

"What are you doing here. I don't remember inviting you here. Go back we will call you back later," Senator Haji told reporters.

Senate Speaker Lusaka

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka directed the committee to summon the security bosses following the arrest of three Senators on Monday.

Speaker Lusaka also asked Senator Haji and his team to seek an explanation of the dramatic arrests from Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti.

Also Read: Resign and let me sit on that chair - Mutula junior tells Speaker Lusaka

The three Senators, Christopher Lagat (Bomet), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) have since been released.

Charges against Senator Malala have since been altogether dropped.