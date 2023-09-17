The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

Chinedu Okafor
African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development
African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development
  • African Development Bank and South Korea signed a $28.6 million agreement.
  • The funding is part of the larger $600 million Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework. 
  • Another agreement between the African Development Bank and Statistics Korea aims to enhance statistical cooperation.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Korean government inked two agreements to boost Africa's development objectives, the first of which is worth $28.6 million.

Recommended articles

The $600 million co-financing deal under the Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework, formed with the Korean government in 2021, was supplemented by these financial agreements, which were signed in Busan during the 7th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference (KOAFEC).

With a core focus on improving energy access, encouraging agricultural transformation, and bolstering knowledge and capacity-building in diverse African countries, the framework intends to help African nations increase human capacity and expand their energy sector.

The African Development Bank Group will receive the $28.6 million money in three installments: $4.6 million in 2023, followed by $24 million in 2024 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, and Kyungho Choo, vice premier and minister of economy and finance of Korea, signed the initial agreement for this funding.

Choo stressed Korea's commitment to promoting sustainable growth and development and serving as a partner for African nations. Adesina praised Korea's special relationship with Africa and gave an inspirational example of how it went from being a poor aid-dependent nation to a donor nation in only one generation.

The second agreement includes the African Development Bank and Statistics Korea to promote statistical cooperation and African nations' data-producing ability. The agreement was signed by Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank, and Hyoung il Lee, Commissioner of Statistics Korea.

This collaboration will raise statistical awareness and encourage the exchange of new data sources and methodologies, especially big data, in order to improve statistical quality.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

With just 2 fatal accidents in 10 years, Nigeria has best aviation safety record in Africa

With just 2 fatal accidents in 10 years, Nigeria has best aviation safety record in Africa

Survey reveals South Africans' greater fear than death

Survey reveals South Africans' greater fear than death

Nigeria’s inflation increases for the 8th consecutive month, hitting an 18-year high

Nigeria’s inflation increases for the 8th consecutive month, hitting an 18-year high

Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Polygamy

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Aeolus was the first satellite to study winds on Earth at a global scale.European Space Agency

15 African countries with satellites in orbit