RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Chinedu Okafor
Black Hats are becoming the greatest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy
Black Hats are becoming the greatest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy
  • Nigeria’s digital economy’s biggest threats are cyberattacks according to Isa Pantami, the Nigerian minister of communications and digital economy. 
  • He noted this at a two-day cybersecurity stakeholders capacity-building workshop in Abuja on Tuesday.
  • The workshop was hosted by the ministry of communications and digital economy, in collaboration with the World Bank. 

Cyberattacks, according to Isa Pantami, the Nigerian minister of communications and digital economy, are threatening the fast-developing sector.

Recommended articles

Pantami spoke at the start of a two-day cybersecurity stakeholders capacity-building workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, which was organized by the ministry in collaboration with the World Bank.

This report is courtesy of the Cable Newspaper, a news Nigerian-based news publication.

According to the minister, cyber-attacks have become a persistent challenge for businesses and organizations globally in the ever-changing world of technology. The minister noted that as the country's digital economy grows, there is an urgent need to tighten cyber security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pantami, as a result, urged for engagement with key industry players to make a significant contribution to strengthening Nigeria's cybersecurity landscape.

“It is important to note that cybersecurity is a global issue and collaboration between organizations is essential to combating cyber threats,” the minister said.

“In Nigeria, the digital economy is rapidly growing, and with that growth comes the need for heightened cybersecurity measures and robust partnerships like the one with the bank,” Pantami added.

Quoting a recent report by the Africa Cybersecurity Report, Pantami said, “cyberattacks in Africa have increased by 300 percent over the last year alone. This trend is particularly worrisome given that Africa’s digital economy is on the rise.

The World Bank has predicted that Africa’s digital economy could be worth $180 billion by 2025, representing a significant opportunity for growth and development across the continent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isa Pantami described the session as a critical step in securing Nigeria's cyberspace and strengthening stakeholders' abilities to address cybersecurity concerns effectively.

The minister emphasized that the government was dedicated to creating resilient cybersecurity, which is why the national cybersecurity policy and strategy would be developed and reviewed in 2022.

According to him, the policy offers a comprehensive framework for tackling cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the country, and privacy concerns and issues are being handled in collaboration with all key parties via the newly constituted Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Interior PS issues orders affecting all LPG gas & petroleum traders countrywide

Interior PS issues orders affecting all LPG gas & petroleum traders countrywide

Delegates from the International Monetary Fund have arrived in Ethiopia to discuss funding programs

Delegates from the International Monetary Fund have arrived in Ethiopia to discuss funding programs

Kenya is soliciting partnerships with Italian investors in order to build its geothermal capacity

Kenya is soliciting partnerships with Italian investors in order to build its geothermal capacity

Ghana set to receive aid from both China and the United States

Ghana set to receive aid from both China and the United States

Saudi Arabia and Tanzania now have direct traveling access to each other

Saudi Arabia and Tanzania now have direct traveling access to each other

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data