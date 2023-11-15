The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Chinedu Okafor
Kenyan shillings comes under pressure as importers open shops following end of the festive season
Kenyan shillings comes under pressure as importers open shops following end of the festive season
  • Kenyan shilling depreciation boosts returns as diversified investors gain from foreign currency assets.
  • Kenyan investors see a 24.9% increase in returns amidst shifting markets.
  • Kenyan multinationals benefit as shilling weakness spurs overseas profits.

The depreciation of the Kenyan shilling increases the value of returns on foreign currency assets, protecting diversified investors from fluctuations in the local economy.

Recommended articles

In the last two years, the local currency has depreciated dramatically, while equities and fixed-income investments linked to the US dollar and regional currencies have seen relatively higher results.

Most companies traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) have seen price decreases, and until recently, local bond interest rates provided no defense against inflation.

In the meantime, investors with more diverse portfolios are realizing significant returns on the portions of their holdings that are not denominated in local currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, the interest rate on dollar money market funds from companies like Sanlam and CIC Asset Management has risen from the beginning of the year to highs of six percent from lows of 3.5 percent.

The dollar's rise versus the local currency has benefited holders of fixed-income investments even more. In only the last 12 months, the dollar has increased in value by 24.9 percent vs the shilling, buying 152 units of local money.

The impact of the relative weakness of the shilling has also increased dividend profits for investors in international stock markets. They comprise stockholders of cross-listed firms on the NSE and companies from the regional market. They are Umeme Limited, Bank of Kigali, and MTN Uganda.

The value of the dividends given by their firms to investors in Kenya has increased due to the neighboring countries' currencies appreciating versus the shilling. In comparison to the Kenyan shilling over the last 12 months, the Ugandan shilling has increased by 24.9 percent, the Tanzanian shilling by 16.1 percent, and the Rwandan franc by 6%.

In addition to portfolio investors, the inflated profits and assets in their overseas subsidiaries are benefiting Kenyan multinational corporations with varied activities throughout the area. Among them are financial institutions like DTB Group, I&M Holdings, NCBA Group, and Equity Group.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Kenya to launch National Multi Commodities Exchange in February 2024

Kenya to launch National Multi Commodities Exchange in February 2024

Dynamics of gold trading: XAU/USD specifications

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

Gabon coup plotters promise to reestablish democratic governance by 2025

Gabon coup plotters promise to reestablish democratic governance by 2025

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 English speaking countries in Africa

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

Africa's food and agriculture market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, says AfDB

Africa's food and agriculture market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, says AfDB

President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni in a meeting on October 8, 2022

Uganda/Kenya oil saga continues as Kenya refuses Uganda access to its oil pipelines