The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases
Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases
  • Smile ID's latest research reveals a 17% increase in false identification cases in Kenya during the first half of 2023. 
  • Kenya now holds the highest-risk position for ID fraud among the countries analyzed by Smile ID, a position it last held in 2022. 
  • Fraudulent onboarding attempts decreased across Africa during the study period, with 35% of incidents attributed to selfie spoofs, 55% to face mismatches, and 11% to fake identification.

According to new data from Smile ID, the percentage of false identification cases recorded in Kenya increased from 10% to 17% in the first half of this year.

Recommended articles

Based on the company's research, "The State of KYC in Africa," fraud rates on the continent are once again on the rise after reaching record-low levels in the second half of 2022. However, despite a large rise, it claims that fraudulent onboarding efforts are still below the numbers seen in the first half of last year.

“The recent increase in fraud attempts makes Kenya the highest-risk country for ID fraud compared to the other countries analyzed, a position it has not held since 2022,” Smile ID says.

Smile ID is a supplier of digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity verification services on the continent, committed to facilitating safe and easy digital interactions for organizations and people everywhere. Its purpose is to assist organizations in adhering to KYC rules, reducing risks, and fostering trust within the digital ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

35% of fraud incidents during the examined time resulted from selfie spoofs, in which con artists using stolen identification try to pass themselves off as the holders of the papers by utilizing a photo to mimic someone else.

About 55% of the cases were face mismatches, in which a legitimate ID number was supplied but the facial biometrics did not match the ID. About 11% of cases used fake identification. According to the the report from Smile ID, fraudulent onboarding efforts decreased generally throughout the continent during the study period compared to the prior year.

From a peak of 28% in 2022, the overall percentage of fraudulent KYC efforts that were successfully blocked dropped by five points to 23%. Smile ID notes that the fall in startup financing throughout the continent and the decline in fraud rates are related.

"Venture funding in Africa dipped by over 50 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023. More so, the number of startups that received funding dropped from 303 in H1 2022 to 131 in H1 2023," Smile ID says. "This decrease in funding has led to reduced marketing spend, especially incentive-based acquisition, which has been shown to have a high correlation with increased fraud attempt rates."

The company does stress that businesses must continue to be attentive in battling fraud since attackers are always changing. "While referral fraud rates have dropped significantly, cybercriminals are still looking to exploit digital platforms to scam other users, or funnel illicit earnings," the firm said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe battle for stock market glory according to latest reports

Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe battle for stock market glory according to latest reports

Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases

Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases

Brain Teaser Tips: How to boost your intelligence while playing games

Brain Teaser Tips: How to boost your intelligence while playing games

Putin defies Western sanctions, commits to free grain supply to Africa

Putin defies Western sanctions, commits to free grain supply to Africa

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Raila's firm planning to build Sh515M hotel in Malindi [Details]

Raila's firm planning to build Sh515M hotel in Malindi [Details]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Lagos residents are spending hours in traffic jams

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Nigerians are reacting to news of Dangote employing 11,000 Indians