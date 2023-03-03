ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

Victor Oluwole
Patrick Njoroge, governor of Kenya's central bank, speaks during a news conference at the central bank headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Patrick Njoroge, governor of Kenya's central bank, speaks during a news conference at the central bank headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Kenya's commercial banks are running out of US dollars, causing difficulties for manufacturers and importers who rely on the currency.
  • Banks have imposed a daily cap on dollar purchases of as little as $5,000, forcing firms to seek dollars from multiple lenders and creating a parallel shadowy market.
  • The shortage of dollars is worsening despite earlier comments that it was temporary, and analysts are blaming the Central Bank of Kenya for introducing tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market.

Kenya's commercial banks are facing a critical shortage of US dollars, resulting in some Kenyan firms turning to neighbouring countries, particularly Tanzania, to source the currency. This shortage of dollars is having a significant impact on the country's manufacturers and importers, making it difficult for them to meet their obligations. In response to this, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has directed commercial banks to ration dollars to protect reserves.

Recommended articles

According to multiple reports, the scarcity of dollars is worsening, despite earlier assurances from the banking lobby that it was temporary due to strong demand from companies remitting dividends and manufacturers importing components. The CBK has been blamed for the dollar crisis, with analysts citing its tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market, which have crippled market operations.

This dollar crisis is having a considerable impact on Kenya's economy, as it is affecting the ability of businesses to meet their obligations to overseas suppliers in a timely manner. The industrialists' lobby has warned that the dollar crunch has strained relations with suppliers at a time when competition for raw materials has intensified globally amid lingering supply chain constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shortage of US dollars is also affecting Kenya's ability to compete in the global market, as firms are forced to buy forex at higher rates, reducing their ability to negotiate favourable prices. Analysts have warned that this situation could discourage foreign direct investment (FDI), encourage rent-seeking and reduce the interbank FX market. The situation is compounded by the weakening of the shilling against the dollar, which means it costs companies a lot more to buy forex.

Analysts have urged CBK to take urgent action to address this dollar crisis by working with commercial banks to increase the supply of US dollars in the country. The CBK must also consider reviewing its tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market to ensure that market operations are not crippled. This will help to ensure that Kenya's economy remains competitive and that the country continues to attract foreign investment.

The situation is worrying for businesses in Kenya, but with the right actions, it can be addressed, and the economy can continue to grow.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s e-commerce sector is set to grow by 50% in just two years - according to the UN

Africa’s e-commerce sector is set to grow by 50% in just two years - according to the UN

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

China's CNR snatches up Williams Minerals mine in Zimbabwe for US$1.75 billion

China's CNR snatches up Williams Minerals mine in Zimbabwe for US$1.75 billion

60% of courier services in Uganda have been deemed illegal

60% of courier services in Uganda have been deemed illegal

Bolt Founder Markus Villig reveals expansion plans in Kenya and investment in Africa

Bolt Founder Markus Villig reveals expansion plans in Kenya and investment in Africa

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

Case against China Square dropped, here's why

Case against China Square dropped, here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Ethiopia is among the least-connected countries in Africa, with only about 12 percent of people online, the International Telecommunications Union reported in 2015

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

Kenya's innovation shines through its vibrant city of Nairobi.

Kenya and Botswana stand out as innovators in Africa, according to WIPO report

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case