Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

According to multiple reports, the scarcity of dollars is worsening, despite earlier assurances from the banking lobby that it was temporary due to strong demand from companies remitting dividends and manufacturers importing components. The CBK has been blamed for the dollar crisis, with analysts citing its tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market, which have crippled market operations.

This dollar crisis is having a considerable impact on Kenya's economy, as it is affecting the ability of businesses to meet their obligations to overseas suppliers in a timely manner. The industrialists' lobby has warned that the dollar crunch has strained relations with suppliers at a time when competition for raw materials has intensified globally amid lingering supply chain constraints.

The shortage of US dollars is also affecting Kenya's ability to compete in the global market, as firms are forced to buy forex at higher rates, reducing their ability to negotiate favourable prices. Analysts have warned that this situation could discourage foreign direct investment (FDI), encourage rent-seeking and reduce the interbank FX market. The situation is compounded by the weakening of the shilling against the dollar, which means it costs companies a lot more to buy forex.

Analysts have urged CBK to take urgent action to address this dollar crisis by working with commercial banks to increase the supply of US dollars in the country. The CBK must also consider reviewing its tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market to ensure that market operations are not crippled. This will help to ensure that Kenya's economy remains competitive and that the country continues to attract foreign investment.