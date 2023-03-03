Kenyan businesses struggle as banks run out of US dollars

- Kenya's commercial banks are running out of US dollars, causing difficulties for manufacturers and importers who rely on the currency.
- Banks have imposed a daily cap on dollar purchases of as little as $5,000, forcing firms to seek dollars from multiple lenders and creating a parallel shadowy market.
- The shortage of dollars is worsening despite earlier comments that it was temporary, and analysts are blaming the Central Bank of Kenya for introducing tough rules on the foreign exchange interbank market.
Kenya's commercial banks are facing a critical shortage of US dollars, resulting in some Kenyan firms turning to neighbouring countries, particularly Tanzania, to source the currency. This shortage of dollars is having a significant impact on the country's manufacturers and importers, making it difficult for them to meet their obligations. In response to this, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has directed commercial banks to ration dollars to protect reserves.