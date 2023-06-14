Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is gearing up to unleash a formidable rival to Twitter that promises to transform the way users connect and engage online.
Everything Kenyans should know about 'Meta's version of Twitter'
Leaked screenshot reveals what Meta's new social media app to rival Twitter will look like
Below is a compilation of what we know so far and features Kenyans can expect from the new platform that is under development.
By harnessing the power of Instagram and seamlessly integrating with ActivityPub, a decentralized social media protocol, Meta’s rival for Twitter aims to revolutionize the digital landscape.
Leveraging Instagram's robust account system, the new app sets the stage for a seamless onboarding experience, automatically populating user information and ensuring a smooth transition.
Users will be able to migrate their accounts and followers to other platforms supporting ActivityPub, opening doors to an interconnected social media ecosystem.
Dubbed "Project 92" within the Meta ranks, the new platform represents a bold leap into uncharted territory.
Chris Cox, Meta's Chief Product Officer, echoed the company's dedication to fostering a trustworthy environment for creators to thrive.
In his own words, "We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution."
With these sentiments, Cox acknowledged the challenges faced by other platforms, subtly throwing shade at former Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Notable figures in the entertainment industry and famous personalities have reportedly expressed their excitement for the new app, which could be named Threads.
Discussions are underway with influential personalities such as Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama.
Meta's strategic move to develop a Twitter competitor sets the stage for a disruption in the social media landscape.
While Meta remains tight-lipped about the precise launch date, their emphasis on safety, ease of use, and reliability signifies their dedication to meticulous fine-tuning.
Threads aims to redefine social media interaction, ushering in a fresh approach to connectivity and content sharing.
