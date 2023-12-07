The sports category has moved to a new website.

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

Chinedu Okafor

Being mentioned on a Forbes list is a high point of achievement for a lot of people, denoting not only individual achievement but also worldwide influence. To be more specific, the inclusion in Forbes' Most Powerful Women List is a milestone in it of itself. It demonstrates the resilience, strength, and outstanding achievements of the women who have done their part in advancing the world they live in.

List of most powerful African women in the world 2023
  • Business Insider Africa presents the list of most powerful African women in the world 2023.
  • This list is courtesy of Forbes. 
  • Four African women were mentioned in a list of 64 women. 

This esteemed list, which is compiled yearly by Forbes, a well-known business and financial magazine, honors women who have broken etched their names into the period under review with groundbreaking feats, and become leaders in their respective sectors.

On December 5th, Forbes released its 2023 Most Powerful Women in the World’s list, ranking 64 of the most powerful women in the world. The list features women from all works of life, including entertainment, business, politics, philanthropy and more.

Each continent in the world was represented, some more than others, but a representation no less, and Africa was no exception.

With that said, below are the African women listed in Forbes’ “The World’s Most Powerful Women” 2023.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian economist, diplomat, and development specialist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made a substantial impact on the domains of international development, finance, and economics. She's currently the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mpumi Madisa:

Mpumi Madisa
Mpumi Madisa Google

Mpumi Madisa is the CEO of the international corporation Bidvest Group Limited, which is headquartered in South Africa. The company currently has 130,000 employees and a market cap of $4.7 billion.

Samia Suluhu Hassan:

Tanzania president Samia Suluhu
Tanzania president Samia Suluhu buys 7,000 tickets for Taifa Stars’ fans Pulse Live Uganda
Currently serving as Tanzania’s head of state, Samia has introduced a very proactive business approach to governance, which has catapulted Tanzania into one of the world most attractive investment destinations. Under her leadership, Tanzania has experienced significant economic growth.

Mo Abudu:

Mo Abudu [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi]
Mo Abudu's psychological short films are now eligible for Oscars consideration [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi] Pulse Nigeria

She is a media magnate, businesswoman, and philanthropist from Nigeria. Mo Abudu is most recognized for being the founder and CEO of EbonyLife Media, a media and entertainment firm with some of the biggest film credits on the entire continent.

Rank Name Age Location Category Global Rank
1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 69 Nigeria Politics and policy 87th
2. Mpumi Madisa 44 South Africa Business 88th
3. Samia Suluhu Hassan 63 Tanzania Politics and policy 93rd
4. Mo Abudu 59 Nigeria Media and entertainment 98th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

