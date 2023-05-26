The sports category has moved to a new website.

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500

Chinedu Okafor
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
  • Business Insider presents the net worths of the top 10 richest people in Africa in 2023.
  • This list is courtesy of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index and it covers only 500 of the richest people in the world, 7 of which are African.
  • Dangote retains his position as the richest man in Africa, and the building of his refinery may cement this position for a long time.

Africa, a continent of vast resources and untapped potential, has witnessed a surge in economic growth and prosperity over the years. As economies flourish, a select few individuals have emerged as the epitome of success, amassing great fortunes and becoming the richest people in Africa.

African billionaires have emerged as influential figures, shaping the economic landscape of the continent and driving social progress. Their entrepreneurial spirit, innovative mindset, and philanthropic endeavors have played a pivotal role in transforming industries, creating job opportunities, and uplifting communities.

Their ingenuity has become a catalyst for economic growth. Their success stories inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing that wealth creation is possible within Africa.

By establishing thriving businesses, these billionaires generate employment opportunities, enhance productivity, and contribute to the overall prosperity of their respective countries. Moreover, their ventures often attract local and foreign investments, stimulating economic activity and encouraging market competitiveness.

A good example of this is the recently erected Dangote refinery, built by Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote. The project is expected to change the economic landscape of Nigeria entirely and affect the energy market in Africa, and perhaps the world. It is an innovative venture that is intended to solve the energy crises in Africa and reduce the dependence of the entire continent.

Enterprises from men like Dangote not only create wealth for the individual but also generates wealth for thousands, maybe millions of people.

Below are the men whose relevance is aforementioned and their net worths according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Rank Name Networth Industry Country Global Rank
1. Aliko Dangote $20.4 billion Industrial Nigeria 81st
2. Johann Rupert & family $13.0 billion Diverse South Africa 138th
3. Nicky Oppenheimer $8.65 Diverse South Africa 237th
4. Abdulsamad Rabiu $7.63B Industrial Nigeria 287th
5. Natie Kirsh $7.24B Food and Beverages South Africa 307th
6. Nassef Sawiris $6.91B Industrial Egypt 324th
7. Naguib Sawiris $5.64B Media and Telecom Egypt 441st
