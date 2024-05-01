Top 10 popular careers among Kenyan Gen Z & countries they prefer for work

A new survey by Odipo Dev and Africa Uncensored has uncovered the prevailing attitudes toward work, top career preferences and the ambitions of Kenya's Generation Z.

According to the findings, access to the internet and tough economic conditions have greatly impacted the considerations Gen Z are making regarding work.

The survey published on Labour Day found that Kenya's youngest workers hold running a business or being self-employed as their top dream career.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the top five most preferred careers, Gen Z still want the stability of a 9-5 job. The respondents expressed a desire for corporate jobs within any rank or designation stood, debunking the myth that these jobs are less preferred.

The top 10 jobs most Kenyan Gen Z prefer are as follows:-

Business or self-employment TikToker or influencer Doctor Office job Engineer Lawyer Musician or comedian Online writer Farmer Bodaboda rider

Odipo Dev and Africa Uncensored GenZ career preferences survey findings Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gen Z, Kenya is not the answer

An overwhelming majority of Gen Z individuals, 84%, express a willingness to relocate abroad if given the opportunity, according to the survey.

This sentiment is further underscored by the fact that approximately three-quarters (75%) have researched visa requirements for at least one country they are interested in moving to.

However, actual steps towards such a move are less common, with only about 10% having applied for a visa and roughly 40% having secured a passport.

The preferred destinations for those considering emigration skew heavily towards Western countries. The United States is the top choice for nearly 80% of respondents, with 60% favoring Europe, and a notable preference for Australia as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a smaller segment of the population, about one in seven, are considering Asian countries for their new home, and one in ten are looking to relocate within East Africa but outside of Kenya.