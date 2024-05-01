The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 popular careers among Kenyan Gen Z & countries they prefer for work

Miriam Mwende

Given the opportunity, 80% of Kenyan Gen Z would not remain in the country, and if they must remain in East Africa they still would prefer to leave Kenya.

An AI-generated depiction of Kenyan GenZ youths of diverse appearance sitting and standing in a park
  • Majority of Kenyans between the age of 19 and 27 prefer to be self-employed or run a business
  • Becoming famous is also a high priority for the group, 75% answered yes to the question, "Do you want to be famous?"
  • The new survey also debunked the stereotype that Gen Z don't like 9-5 jobs

A new survey by Odipo Dev and Africa Uncensored has uncovered the prevailing attitudes toward work, top career preferences and the ambitions of Kenya's Generation Z.

According to the findings, access to the internet and tough economic conditions have greatly impacted the considerations Gen Z are making regarding work.

The survey published on Labour Day found that Kenya's youngest workers hold running a business or being self-employed as their top dream career.

From the top five most preferred careers, Gen Z still want the stability of a 9-5 job. The respondents expressed a desire for corporate jobs within any rank or designation stood, debunking the myth that these jobs are less preferred.

The top 10 jobs most Kenyan Gen Z prefer are as follows:-

  1. Business or self-employment
  2. TikToker or influencer
  3. Doctor
  4. Office job
  5. Engineer
  6. Lawyer
  7. Musician or comedian
  8. Online writer
  9. Farmer
  10. Bodaboda rider
Odipo Dev and Africa Uncensored GenZ career preferences survey findings
An overwhelming majority of Gen Z individuals, 84%, express a willingness to relocate abroad if given the opportunity, according to the survey.

This sentiment is further underscored by the fact that approximately three-quarters (75%) have researched visa requirements for at least one country they are interested in moving to.

However, actual steps towards such a move are less common, with only about 10% having applied for a visa and roughly 40% having secured a passport.

The preferred destinations for those considering emigration skew heavily towards Western countries. The United States is the top choice for nearly 80% of respondents, with 60% favoring Europe, and a notable preference for Australia as well.

Meanwhile, a smaller segment of the population, about one in seven, are considering Asian countries for their new home, and one in ten are looking to relocate within East Africa but outside of Kenya.

This study, conducted in mid-April 2024, sampled 1,300 Gen Z individuals from six counties in Kenya: Nairobi, Eldoret, Kisumu, Machakos, Mombasa, and Meru, offering a snapshot of the current aspirations among young Kenyans.

