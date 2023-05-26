The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzania says its Sh1.4 trillion ($600 million) loss is no cause for alarm, see why

Chinedu Okafor
Mr Benny Mwaipaja
Mr Benny Mwaipaja
  • Tanzania's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $600 million in the past year, raising concerns about the country's financial stability. 
  • Despite the decline, the Monetary Policy Committee assures that Tanzania's reserves are still sufficient to fund imports for 4.4 months, meeting the required minimum. 
  • The decline in reserves is attributed to global events such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the Covid-19 Pandemic, impacting the country's ability to acquire foreign currency for imports. 

Although Tanzania's foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $600 million (about Sh1.4 trillion) during the past year, the administration insists there is no cause for concern and the country's future is still promising.

Recommended articles

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reports that as of the end of April 2023, foreign exchange reserves were valued at $4.9 billion (or about Sh11.7 trillion), from the $5.5 billion (about Sh13.1 trillion) that was recorded at the end of April 2022, this represented a decrease of over 11%.

Despite the decline, the MPC, which is led by the governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), notes that the level of reserves was still adequate to fund imports for 4.4 months, which is within the required minimum of at least four months for the nation.

Additionally, Tanzania is in better health than some of its regional counterparts in terms of foreign exchange reserves, according to Mr. Benny Mwaipaja, head of the government media unit and spokesman at the Finance and Planning Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained the trend as being the result of sound monetary and economic policies, a favorable business climate, and economic diplomacy.

“This has prompted more investors and development partners to bring in their money. Capital inflows have resulted in the building up of our foreign exchange reserves,” Mr. Mwaipaja stated.

The country's foreign exchange reserves will drop by 10.9% at the end of April 2023 compared to the same time in 2022, he noted, which is not unexpected given current global events.

Global demand for foreign currency has increased recently as importers seek more dollars to fund imports due to rising import costs, including those for steel, food, cooking oil, and other commodities like fuel. Mr. Mwaipaja claimed that the Russia-Ukraine War and the Covid-19 Pandemic were partially to blame for the country's declining reserves.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500

Tanzania says its Sh1.4 trillion ($600 million) loss is no cause for alarm, see why

Tanzania says its Sh1.4 trillion ($600 million) loss is no cause for alarm, see why

Challenges and Opportunities: IMF predicts 5.5% economic growth for Uganda

Challenges and Opportunities: IMF predicts 5.5% economic growth for Uganda

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Risks associated with crypto transactions

Risks associated with crypto transactions

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

President of Tanzania president Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects