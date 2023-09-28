Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

This is according to a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, an independent civil society organization that keeps track of crime rates across the globe.

According to the research, a country’s capacity to address economic crises and social fragmentation in their nations dwindled due to issues with elected officials' integrity and growing government repression.

The results of the 2023 Index demonstrate that complete democracies continue to be more resilient to organized crime than authoritarian governments.

The foundation for both state and non-state responses to criminal threats is laid by good governance practices that are open, transparent, grounded in the rule of law, and promote active citizen involvement.

Having stated that Africa encounters a considerable amount of these nefarious challenges. The worrisome number of coups in Africa over the past several years is due to a substantial degree of discontent with certain of its governments.

These instances of dissatisfaction are a result of poor living conditions, and as a result, crime is up. While a number of African countries are relatively crime free, some are not. Below are the 10 African countries with the highest crime index. A list showing the top African cities with the highest crime rate was done earlier.

Methodology

“The first component of the Index, criminality, consists of two subcomponents: criminal markets and criminal actors. The former is defined as the political, social, and economic systems surrounding all stages of the illicit trade in and/or exploitation of commodities or people.”

Thus, three essential components form the basis of the Global Organized Crime Index: 15 illicit marketplaces' size, reach, and influence The makeup and sway of five categories of criminal actors and 12 resilience-building components are used to assess a country's vulnerability to organized crime as well as its potential to withstand it.