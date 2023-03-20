Top 10 fastest growing sub-sectors in Nigeria

Unfortunately, these sectors growth did not reflect in the country’s GDP growth rate as the country experienced a decline in its 2022 nominal GDP.

The decline could be attributed to factors such as inflation, oil vandalism, security problems, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s GDP growth rate for 2022, stood at 3.1% compared to the 3.4% GDP growth rate experienced in 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Nigeria's economic growth to be 3.2% in 2023.

This low projection is due to the effects of external factors such as lower oil production in line with an agreement through OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Russia and other non-OPEC oil exporters), while non-oil growth is expected to remain robust.

Regardless, other sectors are stepping up, while Nigeria’s oil sector is currently experiencing some shortcomings. According to a report by Nairametrics, which was derived from Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, here are the 10 sectors in the country that grew by the most figures in 2022.