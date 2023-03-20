ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 fastest growing sub-sectors in Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
  • While Nigeria’s oil sector experienced some shortcomings in 2022, other sectors have stepped up, showing remarkable growth. 
  • Business Insider Africa presents the Top 10 fastest-growing sub-sectors in Nigeria. 
  • This list is courtesy of a report done by Nairametrics, a Nigerian business news agency. 

Nigeria which is seemingly reliant on its oil exports has in the past few years begun growing in other sectors. The development being perpetrated in these other sectors has been largely responsible for the growth of Africa’s largest economy as a whole, in recent years.

Unfortunately, these sectors growth did not reflect in the country’s GDP growth rate as the country experienced a decline in its 2022 nominal GDP.

The decline could be attributed to factors such as inflation, oil vandalism, security problems, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s GDP growth rate for 2022, stood at 3.1% compared to the 3.4% GDP growth rate experienced in 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Nigeria's economic growth to be 3.2% in 2023.

This low projection is due to the effects of external factors such as lower oil production in line with an agreement through OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Russia and other non-OPEC oil exporters), while non-oil growth is expected to remain robust.

Regardless, other sectors are stepping up, while Nigeria’s oil sector is currently experiencing some shortcomings. According to a report by Nairametrics, which was derived from Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, here are the 10 sectors in the country that grew by the most figures in 2022.

Rank Sector Growth Rate
1. Quarrying and Other Minerals 27.52%
2. Air Transport 26.23%
3. Financial Institutions 17.24%
4. Metal Ores 15.98%
5. Road Transport 15.14%
6. Water Transport 14.11%
7. Water Supply, Sewage, Waste Management, and Remediation 13.62%
8. Telecommunications 10.72%
9. Chemical and Pharmaceutical products 9.44%
10. Insurance 8.68%
