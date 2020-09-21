Former KTN and NTV journalist James Smart on Monday morning announced his return to the world of broadcasting.

Through his verified Twitter handle, the journalist elaborated that he had taken up a new role with his former employer, Nation Media Group (NMG).

Smart will now be leading the media house's podcast initiative.

He defined his new role as a long-time passion while stating that he was honoured to be taking up the role.

"As they say, some personal news. Excited to join @NationMediaGrp to lead efforts in PODCASTING. New territories filled with so much potential and a personal passion of mine for a longtime," the journalist posted.

James Smat, Nation Media Group's new lead on podcasts

NMG's digital re-branding

NMG officially launched it's digital initiative just this month changing their brand domain to nation.africa and overhauling the face of the brand online.

Smart's new role is seen as part of the re-brand.

Media colleagues were quick to congratulate Mr. Smart on his new role while others criticized the move due to the low prominence given to podcasts in Kenya.

Also Read: Switch TV Presenter laughs off allegations of dating DJ MO (Screenshot)