The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) offices in Nairobi were raided by operatives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as investigations into fraud at the agency progress.

The Wednesday morning operation saw staff members who had reported for duty locked into the facility as EACC officers searched the premises.

Police were also deployed to guard entrances and exits of the building to prevent visitors from entering and workers from leaving.

A police officer guards the entrance to Kemsa offices during September 9, 2020 EACC raid

Kemsa Investigations

The state agency's operations are under scrutiny following claims that Covid-19 donations were mishandled.

Parliament committees have been questioning Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Transport CS James Macharia and members of the Kemsa Board over how donations were processed by the authority.

Politicians have also been roped into the scandal with some being accused of having used their companies to re-sell donated items especially by the Jack Ma Foundation.

