6 powerful women in tech you need to know

Denis Mwangi

#FeatureByALX - In this article, we will introduce you to the most powerful women leading global tech corporations.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Oracle CEO Safra Catz and HCLTec Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Oracle CEO Safra Catz and HCLTec Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Technology has revolutionized the way we live, work, and communicate with each other. The power of technology has enabled us to connect with people from all around the world and given us access to a wealth of information at our fingertips.

However, it's important to acknowledge that the technology industry has traditionally been male-dominated. But the tide is slowly changing, and women are rising to prominent positions in the tech industry.

In this article, we will introduce you to the world's most powerful women in tech.

These women have shattered the glass ceiling and climbed the ranks to lead some of the most innovative and influential companies in the world.

From CFOs to CEOs and Presidents, they are at the forefront of the tech industry, shaping its direction and driving its growth. They are an inspiration to many and a reminder that diversity and inclusivity are crucial to the success of any industry.

One such woman is Ruth Porat, CFO of Google's parent company, Alphabet. With a net worth of $290 million, Porat is known for her financial acumen and her ability to reign in spending on Google's "other bets," including its own wireless service.

Google CFO Ruth Porat
Google CFO Ruth Porat 65d071bf-1e6b-403e-8ff4-801b0785c9b7
She has also spoken publicly about her experience as a breast cancer survivor, becoming a powerful advocate for cancer research and awareness.

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle, is another woman making waves in tech. With a net worth of $1.6 billion, Catz has been credited with spearheading Oracle's aggressive acquisition strategy, which has helped the company close more than 130 acquisitions.

CEO of Oracle, Safra Catz
CEO of Oracle, Safra Catz BusinessInsider

Born in Israel, Catz earned a law degree at the University of Pennsylvania before embarking on a successful career on Wall Street.

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, is the third woman on the list of the world's most powerful women in tech.

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was one of Google's first employees
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was one of Google's first employees Business Insider USA

In her role at YouTube, Wojcicki oversaw the growth of the platform from 1 billion to 2.5 billion monthly viewers. Prior to her time at YouTube, she worked at Google and was responsible for the creation of AdSense and Google Analytics.

Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft, is another woman on the list of tech's most powerful players.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood Pulse Live Kenya

Since becoming CFO in 2013, Hood has overseen Microsoft's growth in the stock market, with the company's stock surging nearly 300% in the first five years of her tenure. She has also helped engineer more than 57 deals, including the $7.5 billion acquisition of software development platform GitHub.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, is another woman on the list of tech's most powerful women.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX
Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX BusinessInsider
Shotwell manages the operations of the commercial space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, which has grown from a futuristic idea to a company with over 10,000 employees and a valuation of $74 billion. In May 2020, the company sent astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time as part of a contract with NASA.

Finally, there is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India. As chairperson, Malhotra is responsible for all strategic decisions for the $12 billion technology company.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech Pulse Live Kenya

She took over the role from her father in July 2020 and is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education and has established some of India's top colleges and schools.

As we celebrate the success of these incredible women in the tech industry, it's important to note the ongoing need for greater diversity and participation of women in the field.

This is where organizations like ALX come in, providing a space for women to learn the skills they need to launch their careers in tech.

ALX's Women in Tech Positioning campaign aims to inspire young women across Africa to choose ALX as the space to learn these crucial skills.

With initiatives like their first-ever all-female Software Engineering cohort in March 2023, ALX is providing opportunities for women to succeed in one of the most exciting and in-demand fields on the planet.

It's inspiring to see these top women in tech use their wealth and influence to impact the industry in positive ways, and it's equally important to support and empower other women in tech.

This is why ALX's mission is so crucial - to provide the necessary resources and support for women to excel in this field and to create a more diverse and inclusive industry for all.

#FeatureByALX

