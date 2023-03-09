6 powerful women in tech you need to know

However, it's important to acknowledge that the technology industry has traditionally been male-dominated. But the tide is slowly changing, and women are rising to prominent positions in the tech industry.

In this article, we will introduce you to the world's most powerful women in tech.

These women have shattered the glass ceiling and climbed the ranks to lead some of the most innovative and influential companies in the world.

From CFOs to CEOs and Presidents, they are at the forefront of the tech industry, shaping its direction and driving its growth. They are an inspiration to many and a reminder that diversity and inclusivity are crucial to the success of any industry.

One such woman is Ruth Porat, CFO of Google's parent company, Alphabet. With a net worth of $290 million, Porat is known for her financial acumen and her ability to reign in spending on Google's "other bets," including its own wireless service.

She has also spoken publicly about her experience as a breast cancer survivor, becoming a powerful advocate for cancer research and awareness.

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle, is another woman making waves in tech. With a net worth of $1.6 billion, Catz has been credited with spearheading Oracle's aggressive acquisition strategy, which has helped the company close more than 130 acquisitions.

Born in Israel, Catz earned a law degree at the University of Pennsylvania before embarking on a successful career on Wall Street.

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, is the third woman on the list of the world's most powerful women in tech.

In her role at YouTube, Wojcicki oversaw the growth of the platform from 1 billion to 2.5 billion monthly viewers. Prior to her time at YouTube, she worked at Google and was responsible for the creation of AdSense and Google Analytics.

Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft, is another woman on the list of tech's most powerful players.

Since becoming CFO in 2013, Hood has overseen Microsoft's growth in the stock market, with the company's stock surging nearly 300% in the first five years of her tenure. She has also helped engineer more than 57 deals, including the $7.5 billion acquisition of software development platform GitHub.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, is another woman on the list of tech's most powerful women.

Shotwell manages the operations of the commercial space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, which has grown from a futuristic idea to a company with over 10,000 employees and a valuation of $74 billion. In May 2020, the company sent astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time as part of a contract with NASA.

Finally, there is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India. As chairperson, Malhotra is responsible for all strategic decisions for the $12 billion technology company.

She took over the role from her father in July 2020 and is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education and has established some of India's top colleges and schools.

As we celebrate the success of these incredible women in the tech industry, it's important to note the ongoing need for greater diversity and participation of women in the field.

