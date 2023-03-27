RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

Amos Robi

Joseph Kinyua served as Head of Public Service from 2013 to 2022

Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua
Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua

The former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has been appointed a non-executive director at KCB Group PLC.

KCB Group PLC, through a notice by the Company Secretary, Bonnie Okumu, announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Kinyua, effective March 24.

"The Board of KCB Group Plc, having received regulatory approval, is pleased to announce the appointment of FCS Dr. Joseph Kinyua, EGH to the Board of Directors with effect from 24 March 2023," read the notice in part.

Kinyua has extensive experience in the finance sector, having served in different capacities in both the government and the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an economics graduate from the University of Nairobi, Kinyua joined the government in 1980 as a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) economist and worked his way through the ranks, becoming Director of Research in 1995.

Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past media briefing
Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past media briefing Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past media briefing ece-auto-gen

He also worked as an economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 1985 to 1995 before returning to the Central Bank of Kenya.

In 1978, he was appointed as a financial secretary at the Treasury until 1999, when he returned to the Central Bank of Kenya as Director of Financial Markets. In 2000, he was appointed as the Chief Economist for the Central Bank of Kenya and in 2002, he was appointed as the PS in the Ministry of Finance.

In 2003, he was appointed Planning PS and later Agriculture PS. In 2004, he was appointed Finance PS and in 2013, he was appointed head of public service by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he has acted as an Alternate Governor on the Board of Governors of the World Bank and as a member of the Programme Committee of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past meeting
Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past meeting Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past meeting ece-auto-gen

Kinyua was succeeded as Head of Public Service by Felix Koskei, who was appointed by President William Ruto.

Kinyua's appointment to the KCB Group PLC board is expected to enhance the group's strategic decision-making and boost its growth. The KCB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in East Africa, and Kinyua's wealth of experience is expected to be a valuable asset to the board.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Maturity testing: Key to improving post-harvest losses in avocado farming

Maturity testing: Key to improving post-harvest losses in avocado farming

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#FeatureByRebekaEmrik

Payment options for withdrawals & deposits while using 1xbet betting app

Unlock high-paying careers in tech with ALX's cutting-edge programs

Unlock high-paying careers in tech with ALX's cutting-edge programs!

A KQ Plane

KQ closes booking offices ahead of protests in Kenya, South Africa

A man using a laptop in an office

How tech courses can future-proof your career