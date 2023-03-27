Ex-Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua lands new appointment at KCB Group

KCB Group PLC, through a notice by the Company Secretary, Bonnie Okumu, announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Kinyua, effective March 24.

"The Board of KCB Group Plc, having received regulatory approval, is pleased to announce the appointment of FCS Dr. Joseph Kinyua, EGH to the Board of Directors with effect from 24 March 2023," read the notice in part.

Kinyua has extensive experience in the finance sector, having served in different capacities in both the government and the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an economics graduate from the University of Nairobi, Kinyua joined the government in 1980 as a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) economist and worked his way through the ranks, becoming Director of Research in 1995.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past media briefing ece-auto-gen

He also worked as an economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 1985 to 1995 before returning to the Central Bank of Kenya.

In 1978, he was appointed as a financial secretary at the Treasury until 1999, when he returned to the Central Bank of Kenya as Director of Financial Markets. In 2000, he was appointed as the Chief Economist for the Central Bank of Kenya and in 2002, he was appointed as the PS in the Ministry of Finance.

In 2003, he was appointed Planning PS and later Agriculture PS. In 2004, he was appointed Finance PS and in 2013, he was appointed head of public service by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he has acted as an Alternate Governor on the Board of Governors of the World Bank and as a member of the Programme Committee of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua during a past meeting ece-auto-gen

Kinyua was succeeded as Head of Public Service by Felix Koskei, who was appointed by President William Ruto.