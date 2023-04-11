The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mama Ngina's Sh679K paycheck: What you need to know

Fabian Simiyu

Mama Ngina Kenyatta's pension salary has moved up to Sh679,800 from Sh568,218

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta's paycheck has raised eyebrows after it was revealed that her monthly pension has moved from Sh568,218 to Sh679,800 hence raising eyebrows with the ongoing financial crisis in the country.

Criticism has been directed towards the extravagant retirement benefits that State officials and public figures like Mama Ngina receive, due to their departure from public office with immense wealth, including valuable properties worth billions of shillings and substantial business ventures.

According to certain lawyers, the payment does not comply with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act that became effective in January 2003.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta
They maintain that the law cannot be retroactively applied and should only pertain to the spouse of a president who is currently serving or retired and passed away after 2003 according to Business Daily.

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act stipulates that the surviving spouse of a retired or deceased President is entitled to receive 50 percent of the President's pension.

“Spouse benefits upon the death of a serving President or of a retired President who is in receipt of or who is entitled to a pension under this Act, his surviving spouse shall be entitled to benefits amounting to fifty percent of such pension,” says the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

It remains unclear whether Margaret Kenyatta's pension has been increased at this time.

Former Vice Presidents Moody Awori and Kalonzo Musyoka, as well as other former state officials, receive hefty pensions and are eligible for fuel and medical allowances.

Former Vice President Moody Awori
Former Vice President Moody Awori

Additionally, Raila Odinga, Kenya's former Prime Minister, and former parliament speakers Kenneth Marende, Ekwee Ethuro, and Francis ole Kaparo also receive generous packages years after leaving state offices.

In the current fiscal year, which will end in June, the Treasury has allocated more than 1 billion Kenyan shillings to cover retirement benefits for former State officials who are considered privileged.

