Mama Ngina Kenyatta's bold response after tax evasion claims

Amos Robi

Mama Ngina said the government should auction her property if she was found not to have been paying taxes

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta has broken her silence after claims of tax evasion by the first family.

Speaking at St Teresa’s church in Mpeketoni on Saturday, February 4, the former First Lady said no Kenyan was to be exempted from paying taxes adding that the government has ways to handle those that do not pay tax.

“Naskia mengine inasemwa ati wengine hawatoi kodi, hawatoi nini, nashangaa kwa sababu kila mtu anaamka kusema hii na mwengine anasema hii, lakini serikali iko na laini yake ya vile mambo inaendeshwa,” Mama Ngina said.

“Mambo ya kodi, income tax ni lazima, mkubwa au mdogo, kulipa kulingana na uwezo wake na mapato yake. Hiyo si mambo ya kuzungumza katika magazeti, kwa mikutano, ama TV. Kwa sababu ukikosa kulipa kodi unapelekwa kortini, hiyo ndio sheria.”

"(I am surprised to hear some people say that others do not pay taxes. The government has its own system of how things are handled. Paying taxes, whether it is income tax or any other tax, is mandatory for everyone, big or small, to pay according to their ability and income. This is not a matter of discussion in newspapers, public rallies, or on TV. If you do not pay taxes, you go to court. That is the law,)" Mama Ngina said.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Mama Ngina Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Mama Ngina further added that targeting specific individuals was inappropriate as it did not make them look good in public.

“Ukikosa kulipa ile unatakiwa kulipa, lazima vitu vyako vitachukuliwa na kuuzwa. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja...hakuna mambo ya kuwaharibia wengine majina ndio watu wasikike eti wanafanya kazi, wanaendesha nchi, hapana,” Mama Ngina added.

(If you do not pay what you are supposed to pay, your belongings must be auctioned. So there is no need… there is no need to tarnish others’ names and say that they are working, and running the country. No.) Mama Ngina added.

The former First Lady’s response comes amid growing calls for a tax audit on her family’s tax records and those of the late President Daniel Moi.

A file image of Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta
A file image of Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta ece-auto-gen

READ: Uhuru-linked NCBA bank confirms it will pay KRA within a day if directed

The demand for scrutiny of Kenyatta’s wealth follows President William Ruto’s push for individuals in previous governments to be held accountable and start paying taxes.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the government will no longer borrow for development projects and will instead pursue those who have not been paying taxes.

