How tech courses can future-proof your career

Amos Robi

#FeatureByALX - Tech is penetrating every career and in this article, we look at how you can combine tech with whatever profession you are in

A man using a laptop in an office
A man using a laptop in an office

Technology has become an integral part of our lives, and it has greatly impacted the way we work.

In the past few decades, technological advancements have transformed the way we do business, communicate, and learn.

Technology has had a profound impact on many different careers. From healthcare to education, finance to law, journalism to manufacturing, it has transformed the way professionals work and even changed what daily life looks like.

While some jobs may have been made obsolete by technology, new jobs have also been created, and existing jobs have been transformed, as technology continues to evolve.

In today's digital age, digital skills are necessary to advance in any professional sphere and place oneself ahead of others.

Having knowledge in areas such as data analytics, data science, cloud engineering, and tech such as Salesforce can place you ahead of the pack.

Data analytics, for instance, is crucial for careers that utilise numerical data such as finance, healthcare, marketing, and even customer service.

In finance, data analytics helps finance professionals analyse their customers' financial behaviour, identify patterns of fraud, and tailor financial products and services to meet customers' specific needs.

For example, financial companies use data analytics to detect fraudulent transactions and alert customers to unusual activity on their accounts. Hedge fund managers use data analytics to analyse market trends and make more informed investment decisions.

In healthcare, data analytics is being used to analyse patient data, identifying patterns of disease and trends within a population.

Medics use data analytics to identify who is at risk of developing certain diseases and provide them with early intervention and preventive care.

Data science, on the other hand, is the use of digital tools and techniques to analyse visual and statistical data, create models, and communicate results to inform data-driven decisions.

In law, for example, data science can help law firms and legal departments analyse data, which is in the form of case files, contracts, and legal briefs to make more informed decisions, improve case outcomes, and reduce costs.

Data science can also help law firms improve their marketing efforts. By analysing data on their clients' demographics, behaviours, and preferences, law firms can develop more effective marketing strategies and improve their client acquisition and retention rates.

Marketing is another important aspect of any business, as it helps to promote products and services to potential customers. Combining AWS cloud engineering with marketing can lead to significant benefits for businesses.

One of the main advantages of AWS cloud engineering is the scalability and flexibility it offers. As your marketing campaigns grow, you can easily scale your resources up or down depending on your needs.

AWS cloud engineering provides a range of automation tools to help businesses streamline their marketing operations.

For those who hold top roles in organisations, a Salesforce administrator course can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required to manage and administer Salesforce, which can be directly applied to the role of a general manager.

Using customer relationship management tools, systems, and products, operations will be streamlined in the sense that gaps are attended.

You can enrol for a course on all these fields on the ALX website.

The application process is detailed. You will need to spare at least an hour to complete your application before the April 17, 2023 deadline.

Also, choose two preferred courses so that if you don't qualify for one, you can still be considered for the other.

You too can learn a skill in tech and bolster your career. Good luck as you join ALX!

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

