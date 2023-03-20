KQ closes booking offices ahead of protests in Kenya & South Africa

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will shut down its booking offices in Kisumu, Kenya and Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, March 20, 2023, due to the anticipated protests in the two cities.
The national carrier said on Sunday evening that its employees' and customers' safety and well-being are its highest priority.
"Kenya Airways (KQ) wishes to inform our customers that our town booking offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Kisumu, Kenya, will remain closed on Monday, March 20, 2023, and reopen on March 21, 2023, due to the anticipated protests in these cities,
The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers are our highest priority,” reads KQ’s statement in part.
The closure of the booking offices is in response to anti-government protests called by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in most parts of Kenya.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in South Africa will push a national shutdown, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration of a growing list of challenges plaguing the country.
KQ’s statement assured customers that all of the offices within its network, including the airport offices in Johannesburg and Kisumu, will remain operational.
The airline also apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers by closing the offices.
In Kenya, the Interior Ministry has assured citizens of safety amid the protests. Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki warned that security forces would meet any attempt to destroy property or claim lives.
This assurance comes as concerns over the safety of citizens during protests continue to rise.
Raila Odinga has been leading anti-government protests across Kenya, demanding President William Ruto's and his administration's resignation over allegations of economic mismanagement,
Odinga has been urging his supporters to turn out and participate in the protests, which he claims are aimed at pushing the current administration to offer solutions to the high cost of living.
In South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party has accused President Ramaphosa’s administration of failing to address various issues affecting the country, including unemployment, poverty, and corruption.
The party has called for a national shutdown, which it says will be a peaceful protest to highlight the government’s failures and call urgent action to address them.
